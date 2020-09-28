With a mix of one-and two-bedroom units, the new apartments will provide a safe and stable home for individuals, couples, and families who are experiencing housing instability or homelessness. Residents will have access to social programs and Indigenous and cultural-based supports through a partnership between Right at Home Housing Society and NiGiNan Housing Ventures.

The governments of Canada and Alberta jointly contributed $6 million for this project, which created more than 70 jobs.

"Every Canadian deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. With today's announcement 42 families will have homes near the services they need. This is a great example of the National Housing Strategy at work." – The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and the Minister responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

"I am pleased to see the new housing project open its doors. These apartments will give those most in need access to a stable home with supports to help them get back on their feet. Through this project, Alberta's government is delivering on its commitment to address the need for more permanent supportive housing." – Josephine Pon, Provincial Minister of Seniors and Housing

"Housing is more than a roof over someone's head. This type of housing offers the foundation for a better life. These new housing units can be a safe place for people to rebuild their lives and to heal. The combination of secure housing and cultural supports will give Indigenous people a strong sense of community and belonging." – Rick Wilson, Provincial Minister of Indigenous Relations

"This project is an important step towards addressing homelessness in Alberta. The Alberta government will continue working with our partners to help find appropriate housing solutions and provide other necessary supports for people experiencing homelessness." – Rajan Sawhney, Minister of Community and Social Services

"Increasing the supply of permanent supportive housing is a key priority for the city, as housing like this is an essential element in ending homelessness and poverty. I'm glad that this housing complex will provide Edmontonians who are struggling with a safe place to call home and the safety and support they need to lead healthy and connected lives." – Don Iveson, Mayor, City of Edmonton

"Right at Home, and our partner NiGiNan Housing Ventures, are thankful for the funding and operational support from the federal, provincial and municipal governments. Permanent supportive housing is an investment in people and community, and this new building in northeast Edmonton will bring dignity, safety and greater health outcomes to those who are most vulnerable in our community." – Stuart Kehrig, president, Right at Home Housing Society

"NiGiNan exists to serve people in need by providing affordable and permanent supportive housing in Edmonton. With this project, the Right At Home Housing Society stepped into a partnership with NiGiNan and demonstrated true allyship. Together, we are making headway on reconcilACTION in the housing sector." – Carola Cunningham, chief executive officer, NiGiNan Housing Ventures

The Government of Canada recognizes that this development is on the unceded traditional lands of the Plains Cree, Tsuu T'ina, Métis, and Cree peoples.

Residents will begin moving into their new homes on Oct. 1.

. Tenants will be close to transit and local amenities.

This project is part of the more than $10 billion infrastructure spending announced as part of Alberta's Recovery Plan.

infrastructure spending announced as part of Recovery Plan. The Government of Canada is currently rolling out its National Housing Strategy, an ambitious 10-year, $55-billion plan that will create 125,000 new housing units and lift 530,000 families out of housing need, as well as repair and renew more than 300,000 housing units and reduce chronic homelessness by 50 per cent.

is currently rolling out its National Housing Strategy, an ambitious 10-year, plan that will create 125,000 new housing units and lift 530,000 families out of housing need, as well as repair and renew more than 300,000 housing units and reduce chronic homelessness by 50 per cent. The National Housing Strategy is built on strong partnerships between federal, provincial, and territorial governments, and on continuous engagement with others, including municipalities, Indigenous governments and organizations, and the social and private sectors to make a meaningful difference in the lives of Canadians.

The Alberta Ministry of Seniors and Housing fosters the development of affordable housing and supports access to housing options for Albertans most in need. The ministry works with seniors, their families and caregivers, Albertans who require housing supports and communities and other government partners. A more detailed description of the ministry and its programs and initiatives can be found at alberta.ca/ministry-seniors-housing.aspx.

Learn more about Alberta's affordable housing programs.

As Canada's authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that by 2030, everyone in Canada has a home they can afford, and that meets their needs. For more information, please visit cmhc.ca or follow us on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook.

To find out more about the National Housing Strategy, visit www.placetocallhome.ca .

