New Suna Edition Coming for Select Mazda Vehicles

RICHMOND HILL, ON, June 6, 2023 /CNW/ - Mazda continues to evolve its lineup with robust powertrains, dynamic handling, and bespoke styling that help meet the needs of the people that drive them and help them find uplifting experiences that will enrich their lives. New Suna Edition models infuse Mazda's engaging performance with a unique stylistic path for owners to take. Mazda Canada Inc. today announces the Suna Edition for the upcoming 2024 Mazda3 Sport, MX-30 EV, CX-30, and CX-5.

Suna Edition models share styling elements with the previously released Kuro Edition lineup, both offering a sense of sportiness blended with upscale styling. Like Kuro Edition models, the new Suna Edition features gloss black exterior flourishes, such as black metallic aluminum alloy wheels, side mirrors, and front grille, but Suna Edition differs with its own unique colour scheme to stand out from other models. These new special edition models exclusively receive Zircon Sand Metallic exterior paint colour and an interior that features a blend of materials and colours, such as terracotta upholstery with black suede inserts, combined with terracotta stitching and gunmetal accents to give these models a timeless feel that still appeals to the modern world.

Design and performance go hand-in-hand with Suna Edition as the Mazda3 Sport, CX-30, and CX-5 models feature Mazda's Skyactiv-G 2.5 Turbo engine paired with a six-speed automatic transmission and standard i-Activ all-wheel drive. This engaging powertrain produces up to 256 horsepower and 320 lb-ft of torque on premium 93 octane fuel, or 227 horsepower and 310 lb-ft of torque on regular 87 octane fuel.

Pricing and specific features for the new Suna Edition models will be announced in accordance with their respective 2024 Mazda vehicle announcements.

Mazda Canada Inc. is responsible for the sales and marketing, customer service and parts support of Mazda vehicles in Canada. Headquartered in Richmond Hill, Ontario, Mazda Canada has a nationwide network of 163 retail stores. For additional information visit Mazda Canada's media website at www.media.mazda.ca.

