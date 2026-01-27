MX-5 continues to offer renowned top-down pure driving experience

Mazda's iconic roadster delivers a lightweight, connected driving experience with refined interior updates for 2026

Powered by a 181‑hp Skyactiv‑G engine with a standard six‑speed manual for pure driver engagement

2026 MX‑5 models start at $35,700 MSRP

Richmond Hill, ON, Jan. 27, 2026 /CNW/ - Mazda Canada Inc. (MCI) today announces pricing for the 2026 Mazda MX-5, which continues its long-standing tradition as a pure expression of effortless, joyful driving. Well-balanced, lightweight, and an outstanding power-to-weight ratio all help make MX-5 a beloved driver's car.

Since its debut for the 2016 model year, the fourth-generation MX-5 has benefited from the Japanese philosophy of kaizen, with engineers continually fine-tuning the sports car in pursuit of driving nirvana. For the 2026 model year, MX-5 receives targeted updates focused on interior refinement, while preserving the engaging dynamics and character that define the iconic roadster.

All MX-5 models continue to be powered by a Skyactiv-G 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine producing 181 horsepower at 7,000 rpm and 151 lb-ft of torque at 4,000 rpm, with a 7,500 rpm redline. A standard six-speed manual transmission remains at the heart of the MX-5 driving experience. The GS soft top model is exclusively offered with a manual transmission, while GS-P and GT soft top and RF models are available with either a manual or an available six-speed automatic transmission with steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters.

MX-5 GS

The MX-5 GS, the entry point to top-down fun, is offered with a black cloth soft top and includes an abundance of standard features, in addition to key features called out above. All MX-5 models utilize an 8.8-inch infotainment display, with touch functionality when using wired Apple CarPlay™ or Android Auto™. The steering wheel is mounted with audio controls and Bluetooth® so that drivers can focus on what matters: driving. Mazda Connected Vehicle Services are available with a complimentary 1-year trial period.

Safety is also a primary focus of the two-seat roadster featuring dual front airbags, side-impact airbags, and side-impact door beams in addition to many i-Activsense safety features that include Blind Spot Monitoring with Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Smart City Brake Support-Front, Lane Departure Warning, Mazda Radar Cruise Control with Stop & Go function, and Distance & Speed Alert technology.

Inside, many touchpoints are leatherbound. This includes the three-spoke leather-wrapped steering wheel which tilts and telescopes, the leather shift knob and parking brake. This is paired to cloth bucket seats, six-speaker audio with AM/FM and HD radio, dual USB-C inputs, Mazda Advanced keyless entry, climate control, two removable cup holders, a lockable centre-rear storage console, power doors, power windows with one-touch down feature, and black seat back bar trim complete the interior ambiance.

Standard exterior features include metallic black 17-inch aluminum alloy wheels, dual-tip exhaust, full LED headlights with signature lighting and LED rear combination lights, automatic leveling headlights on/off with High Beam Control System, gloss black side mirrors with power-adjustable glass and manual-folding mechanism, side turn indicator light on fenders, adjustable-intermittent rain sensing windshield wipers, and rear window defroster.

MX-5 AND MX-5 RF GS-P

The MX-5 GS-P further enhances enthusiastic driver's expectations in the roadster's improved dynamics. The manual transmission GS-P is sport-tuned with Bilstein® shock absorbers, a strut tower bar, induction sound enhancer, and an asymmetric Limited Slip Differential (LSD).

MX-5 GS-P models with manual transmission also feature DSC-Track mode, which is part of MX-5's Dynamic Stability Control program. DSC-Track adjusts the threshold of the DSC system, to a setting between being fully engaged or fully disabled.

Compared to the GS model, the GS-P adds heated exterior mirror, auto dimming driver side exterior mirror, noise-isolating windshield, and LED Daytime Running Lights (DRL). Inside, the cabin is enhanced by black cloth upholstery with grey stitching and suede elements, heated seats and a frameless interior mirror with auto-dimming.

For 2026, all GS-P models now feature wireless Apple CarPlay™ and wireless Android Auto™ connectivity, paired with Bose® premium audio system with AM/FM/HD radio and nine-speaker premium audio that includes a subwoofer and headrest speakers for the driver and passenger seats.

MX-5 GS-P SPORT PACKAGE (manual transmission only)

Driving aficionados alike will appreciate the additions found in the MX-5 GS-P Sport Package including Brembo front brakes with red-painted front and rear calipers, dark gunmetal 17-inch BBS® forged wheels, and heated Recaro sport seats (Nappa leather and Alcantara® trimmed), and new Alcantara® interior dashboard elements.

MX-5 AND MX-5 RF GT

The MX-5 GT carries all the valuable performance and dynamic features of the MX-5 GS-P and adds more comfort without compromising on being an authentic, lightweight MX-5. The MX-5 GT is available in a black soft top or body-colour RF (retractable fastback).

The GT is equipped with Mazda's i-Activsense safety suite and includes a Traffic Sign Recognition system. The GT also receives the inclusion of Mazda Online Navigation, SiriusXM® satellite radio (includes free 3-month subscription), and hands-free Alexa integration for a more intuitive, distraction-free driving experience.

GT models are distinguished by 17-inch alloy wheels (machined spokes with polished finish and dark painted pockets), body-colour power exterior mirrors and an Adaptive Front-lighting System.

Inside, the cabin is elevated with black leather seating surfaces accented by refined grey stitching and complemented by sleek scuff plates. Additional enhancements include automatic climate control air conditioning, an auto-dimming interior mirror, and a HomeLink® wireless control system for added convenience and sophistication.

MX-5 RF GT GRAND SPORT PACKAGE (manual transmission only)

Available on the MX-5 RF GT exclusively, the Grand Sport Package combines the best of sport and touring with Sports Tan Nappa leather seats, contrasting top in gloss black, Brembo® front brakes, red painted front and rear brake calipers, gloss black power exterior mirrors, and 17-inch gunmetal BBS forged wheels.

With its lightweight design, balanced performance, and thoughtful refinements, the 2026 Mazda MX-5 continues to deliver a pure, engaging driving experience. For more information on the Mazda MX-5, please visit mazda.ca.

STARTING MSRP FOR THE 2026 MAZDA MX-5 IS AS FOLLOWS1:

Package Soft Top RF MX-5 GS 6MT $35,700 - MX-5 GS-P 6MT or 6AT $39,700 $42,700 MX-5 GS-P 6MT Sport Package $44,100 $47,100 MX-5 GT 6MT or 6AT $42,800 $45,800 MX-5 RF GT Grand Sport Package 6MT - $49,400

PREMIUM PAINT COLOURS:

Aero Grey Metallic $300 Snowflake White Pearl $300 Machine Grey Metallic $400 Soul Red Crystal Metallic $500

1 MSRP does not include $2,095 for freight & PDE, taxes, title or additional fees. Retailers set actual sale prices.

