Mazda Canada Inc.

Feb 03, 2026, 12:00 ET

RICHMOND HILL, ON, Feb. 3, 2026 /CNW/ - Mazda Canada Inc. (MCI) today reported January sales of 4,974 vehicles, representing an increase of 4.9 percent versus January 2025.

JANUARY 2025 HIGHLIGHTS:

  • Total Mazda sales in January set a new record for the second year in a row, as sales increased 4.9 percent year-over-year (YOY).
  • CX-30 started the year strong with a new January sales record, topping last year's result by 54.2 percent.
  • CX-5 recorded a new January best with an increase of 29.8 percent compared to January 2025.
  • CX-70 and CX-90 both kept their sales momentum with best January sales figures, besting last year's benchmark by 55.1 percent and 3.5 percent, respectively.

January

January

YOY

YTD

YTD

YOY

2026

2025

Change

2026

2025

Change

Mazda3

678

770

-11.9 %

678

770

-11.9 %

MX-5

19

20

-5.0 %

19

20

-5.0 %

Passenger Car

697

790

-11.8 %

697

790

-11.8 %

CX-30

1,286

834

54.2 %

1,286

834

54.2 %

CX-5

2,058

1,585

29.8 %

2,058

1,585

29.8 %

CX-50

54

797

-93.2 %

54

797

-93.2 %

CX-70

349

225

55.1 %

349

225

55.1 %

CX-90

530

512

3.5 %

530

512

3.5 %

MX-30

0

-1

-100.0 %

0

-1

-100.0 %

Light Truck

4,277

3,952

8.2 %

4,277

3,952

8.2 %

MAZDA TOTAL

4,974

4,742

4.9 %

4,974

4,742

4.9 %

Mazda Canada Inc. is responsible for the sales and marketing, customer service and parts support of Mazda vehicles in Canada. Headquartered in Richmond Hill, Ontario, Mazda Canada has a nationwide network of 163 dealerships. For additional information, visit Mazda Canada's media website at www.media.mazda.ca.

Chuck Reimer, Mazda Canada Inc., [email protected]; Sandra Lemaitre, Mazda Canada Inc., [email protected]

