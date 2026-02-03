RICHMOND HILL, ON, Feb. 3, 2026 /CNW/ - Mazda Canada Inc. (MCI) today reported January sales of 4,974 vehicles, representing an increase of 4.9 percent versus January 2025.

JANUARY 2025 HIGHLIGHTS:

Total Mazda sales in January set a new record for the second year in a row, as sales increased 4.9 percent year-over-year (YOY).

CX-30 started the year strong with a new January sales record, topping last year's result by 54.2 percent.

CX-5 recorded a new January best with an increase of 29.8 percent compared to January 2025.

CX-70 and CX-90 both kept their sales momentum with best January sales figures, besting last year's benchmark by 55.1 percent and 3.5 percent, respectively.



January January YOY YTD YTD YOY

2026 2025 Change 2026 2025 Change Mazda3 678 770 -11.9 % 678 770 -11.9 % MX-5 19 20 -5.0 % 19 20 -5.0 % Passenger Car 697 790 -11.8 % 697 790 -11.8 % CX-30 1,286 834 54.2 % 1,286 834 54.2 % CX-5 2,058 1,585 29.8 % 2,058 1,585 29.8 % CX-50 54 797 -93.2 % 54 797 -93.2 % CX-70 349 225 55.1 % 349 225 55.1 % CX-90 530 512 3.5 % 530 512 3.5 % MX-30 0 -1 -100.0 % 0 -1 -100.0 % Light Truck 4,277 3,952 8.2 % 4,277 3,952 8.2 % MAZDA TOTAL 4,974 4,742 4.9 % 4,974 4,742 4.9 %

Mazda Canada Inc. is responsible for the sales and marketing, customer service and parts support of Mazda vehicles in Canada. Headquartered in Richmond Hill, Ontario, Mazda Canada has a nationwide network of 163 dealerships. For additional information, visit Mazda Canada's media website at www.media.mazda.ca.

