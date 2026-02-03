News provided byMazda Canada Inc.
Feb 03, 2026, 12:00 ET
RICHMOND HILL, ON, Feb. 3, 2026 /CNW/ - Mazda Canada Inc. (MCI) today reported January sales of 4,974 vehicles, representing an increase of 4.9 percent versus January 2025.
JANUARY 2025 HIGHLIGHTS:
- Total Mazda sales in January set a new record for the second year in a row, as sales increased 4.9 percent year-over-year (YOY).
- CX-30 started the year strong with a new January sales record, topping last year's result by 54.2 percent.
- CX-5 recorded a new January best with an increase of 29.8 percent compared to January 2025.
- CX-70 and CX-90 both kept their sales momentum with best January sales figures, besting last year's benchmark by 55.1 percent and 3.5 percent, respectively.
|
January
|
January
|
YOY
|
YTD
|
YTD
|
YOY
|
2026
|
2025
|
Change
|
2026
|
2025
|
Change
|
Mazda3
|
678
|
770
|
-11.9 %
|
678
|
770
|
-11.9 %
|
MX-5
|
19
|
20
|
-5.0 %
|
19
|
20
|
-5.0 %
|
Passenger Car
|
697
|
790
|
-11.8 %
|
697
|
790
|
-11.8 %
|
CX-30
|
1,286
|
834
|
54.2 %
|
1,286
|
834
|
54.2 %
|
CX-5
|
2,058
|
1,585
|
29.8 %
|
2,058
|
1,585
|
29.8 %
|
CX-50
|
54
|
797
|
-93.2 %
|
54
|
797
|
-93.2 %
|
CX-70
|
349
|
225
|
55.1 %
|
349
|
225
|
55.1 %
|
CX-90
|
530
|
512
|
3.5 %
|
530
|
512
|
3.5 %
|
MX-30
|
0
|
-1
|
-100.0 %
|
0
|
-1
|
-100.0 %
|
Light Truck
|
4,277
|
3,952
|
8.2 %
|
4,277
|
3,952
|
8.2 %
|
MAZDA TOTAL
|
4,974
|
4,742
|
4.9 %
|
4,974
|
4,742
|
4.9 %
Mazda Canada Inc. is responsible for the sales and marketing, customer service and parts support of Mazda vehicles in Canada. Headquartered in Richmond Hill, Ontario, Mazda Canada has a nationwide network of 163 dealerships. For additional information, visit Mazda Canada's media website at www.media.mazda.ca.
SOURCE Mazda Canada Inc.
Chuck Reimer, Mazda Canada Inc., [email protected]; Sandra Lemaitre, Mazda Canada Inc., [email protected]
Share this article