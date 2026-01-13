Visually, the new CX-5 retains a familiar silhouette to previous CX-5 models, while also pushing the design forward in an immediately noticeable way. Being 4.5-inches longer than the outgoing model – with almost all of that increase in the wheelbase – the new CX-5 telegraphs a sense of stability at a glance. Mazda's Signature Wing front grille is now flanked by LED headlights with a two-tiered DRL lighting signature. The aggressive front fascia and available contrasting black exterior trim communicates visual width, further reinforcing the idea of the vehicle's stability. Japanese craftsmanship can be found on every corner of the new CX-5, such as the fender trim inspired by kigumi, or the practice of building traditional Japanese homes from lumber joinery. Other accents, like the wide set 'Mazda' script found on the rear trunk lid instill a sense of subtle pride behind one of Mazda's most renowned nameplates. A varied but curated colour palette, which includes popular favourites, like Soul Red Crystal and Polymetal Grey Metallic, along with a new Navy Blue Mica ensure that CX-5 will stand out from the crowd in all the right ways.

At launch, CX-5 will be powered by Mazda's venerable SkyActiv-G 2.5L inline four-cylinder engine, which produces 187 horsepower and 186 lb-ft of torque, and is paired to a 6-speed automatic transmission and standard i-Activ all-wheel drive (AWD). The proven powertrain receives a string of updates engineered to provide an even more intuitive interaction between driver inputs and vehicle response. Mazda Intelligent Drive Select (Mi-Drive) allows the driver to choose between Normal, Sport and Off-Road drive modes, which can optimize the performance of transmission and AWD system for varying driving conditions. Coupled with this is an updated ride and handling package which sees new shock absorbers paired with a new wheel and tire setup, and the latest version of G-Vectoring Control Plus (GVC+) which now incorporates an electronic brake limited-slip differential to improve traction in challenging conditions or on your favourite scenic drive.

Inside the cabin, CX-5 offers a sense of calm and reassurance. Not only is the new CX-5 quieter than the outgoing model, but the interactions between the vehicle and occupants have been thoroughly considered to offer a simple, streamlined experience. A key component of that experience for many customers is the technology suite, which is comprised of features like a large driver's display, an available head up display projected on the windshield and 12.9-inch or available 15.6-inch center infotainment display. This latest iteration of the Mazda Connect system features an intuitive smartphone-like user interface based on Google built-in technology with the ability to handle many in-car controls via voice command, which allows the driver to remain firmly focused on the road ahead with reduced distraction.

All CX-5 models feature a comprehensive suite of standard safety and driver assistance features such as Mazda Radar Cruise Control (MRCC) with Speed Limit Assist, Traffic Sign Recognition, Rear Smart Brake Support and Rear Cross Traffic Alert with Pedestrian Detection, Smart Brake Support (SBS Front) and Turning-Across Path alert, Emergency Lane Keeping (Blind Spot Assist, Road Keep Assist and Head-on Traffic Avoidance Assist), Obstacle Detection, Blind Spot Monitoring, Vehicle Exit Warning, a Driver Attention Alert which can detect driver distraction of fatigue, along with parking sensors (front and rear), and a rearview camera with dynamic lines and tow hitch guide for easier parking and low speed towing maneuvers.

CX-5 GX

Representing the entry point to the CX-5 line, the GX model features a robust list of convenience and technology features that customers can enjoy with daily use. An eight-speaker stereo system with AM/FM/HD Radio support is paired to a 12.9-inch touchscreen display Mazda Connect infotainment system with standard wired Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™ connectivity along with Google built-in technology that includes a navigation and voice assistant feature1. Audio menu voice-command and Bluetooth® hands-free phone and audio controls are also included. The cabin also includes USB-C charging ports and two 12V power outlets to keep devices charged.

Occupants will enjoy a high level of configuration thanks to an eight-way manually-adjustable driver's seat, and six-way manually-adjustable passenger's seat, along with a rear bench seat with a center armrest, which reclines for greater comfort and has a 40:20:40 split function. Standard automatic dual-zone climate controls, heated front seats, and keyless entry allows for further occupant comfort.

Drivers will appreciate the 10.25-inch digital meter-set LCD display, as well as the overhead console which doubles as a sunglass holder.

1 Internet connection and compatible operating system required. Availability may vary by device and language.

CX-5 GS

Building on the GX, the CX-5 GS adds auto-folding door mirrors, a power rear liftgate with programmable height, leatherette and cloth-trimmed upholstery with a leather-wrapped shift knob, and a heated steering wheel. Interior upgrades also include a frameless auto-dimming rearview mirror with HomeLink®, sun visors with lighted mirrors, wireless phone charging, advanced keyless entry (proximity and ignition), and wireless Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™.

Driver comfort is enhanced with a 10-way power driver's seat with lumbar support and two memory settings. Rear passengers are also accommodated with air vents integrated into the rear of the center console, along with single seatback storage pockets on both front seats.

Exterior upgrades include roof rails,19-inch alloy wheels (machined spokes with polished finish and dark painted pockets) wrapped in 225/55R19 all-season tires, along with winter-friendly features such as a front wiper de-icer and power-operated, heated piano-black exterior mirrors. The GS also includes the full CX-5 safety suite and a large windshield-projected colour Active Driving Display.

CX-5 GT

At the top of the trim line, the CX-5 GT models see visual upgrades thanks to the inclusion of 19-inch alloy black metallic wheels along with LED front and rear signature lighting, wheel arch and rocker trim in piano black, front and rear lower bumper in piano black and a shark fin antenna. The cabin delivers an exceptional audio experience with the Bose® Premium Sound System, featuring 12-Bose® speakers with Perceptual Sound Rendering, Centerpoint® 2 Surround Technology, BassSync, AudioPilot® 3, and BassMatch, along with AM/FM/HD radio and a three-month complimentary SiriusXM 360L subscription.

Passenger comfort is elevated with black leather-trimmed upholstery, ventilated front seats and heated rear outboard seats (both three-position adjustable), an illuminated glove box, two rear USB-C charging ports, front foot lamps and overhead lighting, and front door ambient lighting with selectable colours.

The GT also includes the full CX-5 safety suite, upgraded with an Adaptive Front-lighting System (AFS) that works seamlessly with the driver to improve awareness, reduce stress, and support confident decision-making in real-world conditions. The result is a driving experience that is secure, calm, and reassuring, allowing every occupant to enjoy the journey with greater peace of mind.

Customers looking to elevate their cabin experience can choose the GT Panoramic Roof Package, which adds a power-sliding panoramic moonroof with one-touch open and close functionality.

CX-5 GT PREMIUM PACKAGE

For those seeking enhanced convenience and advanced safety technologies, the GT Premium Package (requires Panoramic Roof option) includes a 15.6-inch full-colour center touchscreen display, Driver Monitoring (DM) to help maintain alertness, a power rear liftgate with programmable height and hands-free access, and paddle shifters for a more engaging and responsive driving experience.

The Premium Package introduces Cruise and Traffic Support (CTS) with Lane Change Support technology, which enables driver-initiated lane changes at highway speeds of 70–140 km/h by detecting vehicles in the target lane and providing steering and acceleration assistance to help change lanes safely. The safety suite is completed with Smart Brake Support (SBS) with Front Cross Traffic Alert (FCTA), Rear Cross Traffic Braking (RCTB), and a comprehensive 360° View Monitor with See-Through, underfloor, parking, and side views with folded mirrors for effortless maneuvering in tight spaces.

The package further enhances personalization through the Driver Personalization System, offering user-enabled driving position guidance, entry/exit assist, and setting recovery via facial recognition.

STARTING MSRP2 FOR THE 2026 MAZDA CX-5 IS AS FOLLOWS:

Package Starting MSRP CX-5 GX $36,300 CX-5 GS $39,200 CX-5 GT $42,200 CX-5 GT (Panoramic Roof Package) $44,200 CX-5 GT (Premium Package) $46,700

PREMIUM PAINT COLOURS:

Polymetal Grey Metallic $300 Aero Grey Metallic $300 Rhodium White Metallic $400 Machine Grey Metallic $400 Soul Red Crystal Metallic $500 Pure White Leatherette interior (available with select exterior colours only) $250 Sport Tan Leather interior (available with select exterior colours only) $250

2 MSRP does not include $2,195 for freight & PDE, taxes, title or additional fees. Retailers set actual sale prices.

