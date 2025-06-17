OTTAWA, ON, June 17, 2025 /CNW/ - The Canadian Airports Council (CAC) has released the findings of a new economic impact study showing the significant contribution of Canada's airports to the national economy. The study highlights that 61 airports across the country supported 435,800 full-time jobs, paid $32.9 billion in annual wages, contributed $49.6 billion to GDP and generated a total economic output of $123.5 billion in 2024.

"At a time of global uncertainty and economic change, this report reaffirms what our members and communities have long understood: Airports are not only essential transportation hubs but also powerful economic engines," said Monette Pasher, President of the CAC. "They are essential to ensuring that Canada remains connected, competitive and ready to meet the challenges of a shifting global environment."

The study, developed using an updated economic model based on Statistics Canada data and more than 30 airport economic reports, mirrors a similar CAC study from 2016, offering a direct comparison of industry growth over time. Key national-level findings include:

Total employment supported by airport activity increased 22.8% from 2016.

Total annual wages rose by 49.5%, to $32.9 billion .

. Total GDP linked to airports reached $49.6 billion .

. Annual economic output grew 56.3% over 2016 levels.

"This growth is a testament to the resilience of the aviation sector and its vital role in connecting Canadians, supporting local businesses and enabling trade," added Pasher. "As we look ahead, continued investment in airport infrastructure and policies that support sustainable growth are essential."

While the pandemic brought disruption to the aviation industry, the latest data shows that Canada's airports have staged a strong recovery. Passenger levels are once again approaching pre-pandemic highs and the movement of goods by air has grown substantially, reflecting renewed confidence in global trade and travel.

The study also emphasizes the interconnected nature of airport-driven economic activity, where jobs at airports help sustain a wider ecosystem of employment in sectors such as tourism, logistics and manufacturing.

"This study gives policymakers a clear view of the outsized economic impact airports deliver every day," Pasher concluded. "With the right support, airports can do even more to drive job creation, trade, tourism and long-term prosperity."

While large Canadian airports have rebounded strongly since the COVID-19 pandemic, some face development pressure that could imperil needed growth. Meanwhile, many smaller regional and remote airports continue to face reduced flight frequencies and weakened connectivity. This decline carries real economic consequences. Regional air service is often a community's only link to essential services, trade routes and economic opportunity. According to the report, a single regional flight can support up to 210 jobs and generate $41.2 million in economic output. Ensuring reliable air service to these areas is critical to safeguarding local economies and making the benefits of aviation accessible to all Canadians.

The full economic impact study is available at www.cacairports.ca.

About the Canadian Airports Council

The Canadian Airports Council (CAC), a division of Airports Council International-North America, is the voice for Canada's airports community. Its 60 members represent more than 100 airports, including all of the privately-operated National Airports System (NAS) airports and many municipal airports across Canada.

Canada's airports support 435,800 jobs, provide $32.9 billion in annual wages, generate $49.6 billion in GDP and produce $123.5 billion of annual economic output.

SOURCE Canadian Airports Council

For more information, please contact: Julie Pondant, Canadian Airports Council, [email protected]