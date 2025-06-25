OTTAWA, ON, June 25, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, over 30 airports across Canada will come together to celebrate the second annual Airport Workers Day, a national event recognizing the contributions of the people who keep Canada's aviation system running. From front-line agents to behind-the-scenes technicians, this day honours the individuals who connect people and goods, communities, and Canada to the world.

This year, the Canadian Airports Council (CAC) is proud to expand the celebration by presenting eight national awards to outstanding airport workers across the country.

This year's award recipients are:

Jocelyn Alexander , Calgary International Airport – Rising Star

, International Airport – Rising Star Mike Lazenby , Dexterra Group, Edmonton International Airport – Excellence in Efficiency Optimization

, Dexterra Group, International Airport – Excellence in Efficiency Optimization Zaina Alhillou, Qafiya Consulting Inc., PortsToronto – Airport Innovator

Roger Hussey , Inland Technologies, St. John's International Airport – Environmental Steward

, Inland Technologies, International Airport – Environmental Steward Water Fasan, Toronto -Pearson – Outstanding Service

-Pearson – Outstanding Service Karen Funk , Victoria Airport Authority – Operational Excellence

, Victoria Airport Authority – Operational Excellence Lahcen Bouachra, Alstef Canada Inc., Montréal-Trudeau International Airport – Outstanding Leadership

Vivian Chan , Vancouver International Airport – Industry Champion

"This day is about recognizing the dedication and importance of airport workers across the country," said Monette Pasher, President of the Canadian Airports Council. "With more than 200,000 people working directly in airports, supporting passenger and cargo operations, and 150 million passengers expected to travel through Canada's airports in 2025, it is important we take a moment to thank the teams who make it all possible."

Canada's airports are more than travel hubs, they are vital infrastructure that powers the economy. Nationally, airports support 435,800 jobs, provide $32.9 billion in annual wages, generate $49.6 billion in GDP, and produce $123.5 billion in total annual economic output.

Across the country, participating airports will host appreciation events for their teams who keep the engine of Canada's aviation industry moving. These celebrations are a small way to thank the teams whose work is essential to the safety, efficiency, and success of Canada's air transportation system.

From equipment operators and customer service agents to security personnel, mechanics, and firefighters, the wide range of roles at airports reflects the diversity and depth of talent in the industry. Airport Workers Day is a coordinated national effort to celebrate our workforce and highlight the vital role aviation plays in our economy and communities.

Join the celebration and share your appreciation using #AirportWorkersDay2025.

