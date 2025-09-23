– Data show RSV hospitalisations lead to higher all-cause mortality rates and healthcare costs compared to influenza and general, healthy older adultsi.

– Findings underscore the need for effective public health strategies and preventative measures against RSV in aging populations.

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Sept. 23, 2025 /CNW/ - New research presented this week at the Canadian Association for Population Therapeutics (CAPT-ACTP) Congress highlights the disproportionate impact of Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) on older adults' health and healthcare costs. The Ontario-based study (VEO-000737) found that older adults aged 50 years and older who were hospitalized for RSV over a 13-year period (September 2010 to August 2023) had higher all-cause mortality – a greater risk of death from any cause – and increased healthcare expenses, compared to older adults of the same age who were hospitalized for influenza and generally healthy older adults.

RSV – a common virus that affects the lungs and respiratory airwaysii – can present a significant health risk to older adults. The one-year all-cause mortality rate for RSV among adults 50 years of age and older who were hospitalized for RSV was significantly higher at approximately 30%%, compared to 25.5% for those hospitalized with influenza and 9.3% for those in the general population. Re-admission rates were also higher for RSV within 30-, 60-, and 90-days post-hospitalization, due to RSV-related complications, and exacerbation of underlying chronic conditions, particularly in those with cardiovascular disease, pneumonia, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

Additionally, this increased burden associated with RSV extends to healthcare costs, with total direct costs in the year following hospitalization reaching $62,051, exceeding the $58,019 for influenza and $24,391 for the general population.

"These findings underscore the significant healthcare burden of RSV in older adults, which is comparable to that of influenza, and is markedly higher than in the general population," said Dr. Mark Loeb, Faculty of Health Sciences, McMaster University. "The data clearly highlight the urgent need for effective public health strategies, including vaccination, to mitigate both the immediate and long-term impacts of RSV in older adults, particularly those with underlying health conditions."

"GSK is driven by a commitment to get ahead of disease, and our focus extends to protecting vulnerable populations like older adults from serious respiratory illnesses. This new data illustrates the significant impact of RSV, reinforcing the importance of vaccine innovation. GSK is proud to be at the forefront of developing solutions that can make a tangible difference in the health and well-being of our communities," said Dr. Michelle Horn, Country Medical Director, GSK Canada.

About VEO-000737

The Canada RSV Long-Term Burden of Disease study was conducted by GSK in collaboration with Dr. Mark Loeb from McMaster University, Dr. Nelson Lee from the Dalla Lana School of Public Health, University of Toronto and IQVIA Solutions Canada.

The retrospective study, conducted using healthcare data from ICES, formerly the Institute for Clinical Evaluative Sciences, identified 6,705 RSV cases among older Ontario adults aged 50 and older over a 13-year period (September 2010 to August 2023). The study highlights the importance of considering RSV as a significant health threat, particularly for older individuals and those with comorbidities.

The complete study manuscript will be submitted for publication in a peer-reviewed journal, with release anticipated in early 2026.

About RSV in adults

RSV is a common contagious virus affecting the lungs and breathing passages. Adults can be at increased risk for RSV disease due to comorbidities, immune compromised status, or advanced age.iii RSV can exacerbate conditions, including COPD, asthma, and chronic heart failure and can lead to severe outcomes, such as pneumonia, hospitalization, and death.iv In Canada, it is estimated that more than 23,000 adults aged 60 and older are hospitalized with RSV annually.v Unfortunately, RSV can act as a tipping point, potentially leading to serious long-term health consequences. Approximately 1 in 9 patients 65 and older hospitalized with RSV do not survive.vi

