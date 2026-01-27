With his 1989 debut album Symphony in Effect, Maestro Fresh Wes (b. Wesley Williams, 1968) became the first Canadian MC to break into the mainstream. The album's monster hit single "Let Your Backbone Slide" was the first Canadian rap song to go gold, while the album itself went platinum. In 1991, the JUNO Awards introduced a new category, Best Rap Recording – Symphony in Effect took the win. Over his career, Maestro released nine studio albums and became an author, actor and motivational speaker. In 2024, he was inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame and received the Governor General's Performing Arts Award for Lifetime Artistic Achievement.

Michie Mee

Michie Mee (b. Michelle McCullock, 1970) was Canada's first hip-hop superstar and built a reputation for continually pushing boundaries. The iconic MC exploded onto the scene in the late 1980s and was among the first to bring Jamaican Patois into her rhymes. In 1987, she released her debut single "Elements of Style," which was an instant hit. A year later, she became the first Canadian MC to sign with a major U.S. label. In 1991, she released her first album, Jamaican Funk – Canadian Style, which combined rap with dancehall and reggae. Later that decade, she joined Raggadeath, a group known for fusing heavy metal and reggae.

Muzion

Hailing from Montréal, Muzion brought a distinct sound to the world of hip-hop, layering French, English and Haitian Creole into their music. The group was formed in 1996 by MCs J.Kyll (Jenny Salgado), Imposs (Stanley Salgado), and Dramatik (Jocelyn Bruno). Their two albums Mentalité moune morne… (Ils n'ont pas compris) (1999) and J'rêvolutionne (2002) received multiple honours, including Félix Awards for Hip-Hop Album of the Year. Their hit single "La vi ti nèg" won a 2004 Canadian Urban Music Award. Muzion's influence stretched into the wider culture. The trio, who were all born to Haitian parents, helped empower marginalized communities to see themselves as integral to the fabric of Quebec and Canada.

About the stamps

This stamp set is a shout-out to the vibrant roots of hip-hop in Canada. The titles are crafted using varied type sizes, echoing the rhythmic nature of hip-hop's sound. Printed with fluorescent inks that glow under black light, metallic silver and black duotone portraits, and layered matte and gloss varnishes, these stamps evoke the bold, nostalgic aesthetic of the late 1980s and early 1990s.

The stamps were designed by Noël Nanton and Nadia Molinari of typotherapy. Various photographs were used in this set: Maestro Fresh Wes – Wellington Williams; background – Edward James Rissling. Michie Mee – Getty Images; background – Rick McGinnis. Muzion – Brigitte Henry; background – Marie-Michèle Bouchard.

The issue, which was printed by Lowe-Martin, includes six Permanent™ stamps and three Official First Day Covers. The cancel sites are Toronto for Maestro Fresh Wes and Michie Mee, and Montréal for Muzion.

Stamps and collectibles will be available at canadapost.ca and postal outlets across Canada beginning on January 28, 2026.

For links to images of the stamps and other products, and other resources:

TM Trademark of Canada Post Corporation.

SOURCE Canada Post

For more information: Media Relations, 613-734-8888, [email protected]