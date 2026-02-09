Funds raised support a wide range of initiatives and programs that enrich the lives of young Canadians.

OTTAWA, ON, February 9, 2026 /CNW/ - The Canada Post Community Foundation will be accepting new grant applications from Monday, February 9, until Friday, February 27, at 2 pm, ET.

Each year, the Community Foundation provides grants to charities, schools and community organizations that offer programming for Canadian children and youth. Funds for grants are raised annually through customer donations in post offices and employee payroll deductions, as well as a special Community Foundation stamp issue: We raise $1 from the sale of each stamp booklet and 10 cents from the sale of each Official First Day Cover and postcard. Every dollar raised goes directly to recipients in support of their efforts, in every province and territory.

Since 2012, $16.4 million have been granted to more than 1,400 projects across Canada.

The Community Foundation is one of the biggest ways Canada Post can make a direct and positive impact on the people and places it proudly serves.

Organizations can apply for several different types of grants: community-based project grants (up to $25,000), Signature Grants ($50,000) or the Indigenous Truth and Reconciliation Signature Grant ($50,000).

Community Foundation grants support a variety of initiatives, such as literacy and language programs; youth outreach services; projects that support Indigenous youth; gender and sexual diversity programs; arts and recreation projects; and many others.

For more information and to find out how to apply for a Canada Post Community Foundation grant, visit canadapost.ca/community.

About the Foundation

A registered charity, the Canada Post Community Foundation supports local and national non-profit groups that serve children and youth (up to age 21). Through its grassroots, community-based approach, the Community Foundation is one of the best examples of Canada Post's commitment to delivering a stronger Canada. Investing in programs that enrich the lives of children and youth helps strengthen communities for all Canadians.

