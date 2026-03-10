Canada Post is proud to mark Eid al-Fitr and Eid al-Adha with uniquely Canadian Muslim design

VANCOUVER, BC, March 10, 2026 /CNW/ - Canada Post issued new stamps today to mark two of the most important holidays in Islam: Eid al-Fitr and Eid al-Adha.

The three-stamp issue incorporates stylized maple leaves into a traditional Islamic pattern to reflect Canada's cultural diversity and inclusivity. Featuring the same design in different colour palettes, the stamps honour the significance of Eid for Muslim communities across the country.

New stamp issue marks Eid, celebrated by more than 1.5 million Muslims in Canada. (CNW Group/Canada Post)

Patterns of beauty and symbolism

Mesmerizing designs inspired by mathematics and nature are a hallmark of Islamic ornamentation. Infinitely expandable arrangements of interlacing circles and polygons are traditionally created with a compass and straightedge. Stylized floral and vegetal motifs are often weaved through these patterns, which vary across regions and eras.

The rhythm and symmetry of these patterns invite contemplation of the spiritual and natural worlds. The designs also add beauty and symbolism to Eid al-Fitr and Eid al-Adha, appearing as decorations in mosques and homes, and on lanterns and greeting cards.

Eid celebrations in March and May

Eid al-Fitr, or the Festival of Breaking the Fast, marks the end of Ramadan. The month of fasting, which is observed from sunrise to sunset, is one of the most distinctive practices in Islam. This year, Eid al-Fitr takes place in March.

Eid al-Adha, or the Festival of Sacrifice, marks the end of the Hajj pilgrimage, in which millions of Muslims journey to one of the holiest sites in Islam – the Kaaba in Mecca, Saudi Arabia. Also called Eid al-Kabir or the Greater of the Two Eids, the festival happens this year in May.

Celebrated by more than 1.5 million Muslims in Canada, both events can last several days and include communal prayers and feasts, visits with family, gift-giving and acts of charity.

The Eid issue is one of several stamps released by Canada Post each year to mark annual celebrations that are important to Canada's culturally diverse population – others include Diwali, Hanukkah and Christmas.

About the stamps

This stamp issue was designed by Paprika and printed by Colour Innovations. It includes a booklet of six Permanent™ domestic rate stamps and an Official First Day Cover cancelled in Vancouver, British Columbia, home to a large and diverse Muslim-Canadian population.

Stamps and collectibles are available at canadapost.ca and postal outlets across Canada beginning today.

For links to images of the stamps and other products, and more resources:

External folder with high-resolution images

Social media platforms – Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn

™ Trademark of Canada Post Corporation.

SOURCE Canada Post

For more information: Media Relations 613-734-8888 [email protected]