Bestselling issue often used for wedding stationery, popular among Canadian gardeners

VANCOUVER, BC, March 2, 2026 /CNW/ - A joyful sign of spring, cherry blossoms create spectacular canopies of colour during their blooming season. The fragrant flowers leave behind a delicate carpet of petals, symbolic of beauty and the transience of life. Cherry trees, both wild and cultivated, are found in many parts of the world, and many are native to the Northern Hemisphere.

Annual Flower stamp issue features delicate blossoms of ornamental cherry trees (CNW Group/Canada Post)

This stamp issue features two cherry blossom cultivars. Prunus 'Kanzan', cold-hardy and with large deep-pink double flowers, is one of the most popular Japanese cherry cultivars for blossom viewing in North America and Europe. Shrouded in clusters of white to pale-pink petals, the prolific Prunus 'Somei-yoshino' is the focus of celebrations across Japan and other parts of East Asia.

In Japan, sakura (as cherry blossoms are called) are the inspiration for national celebrations. In Canada, dazzling displays can be found along city streets and in many parks and gardens across the country. Vancouver boasts thousands of specimens and hosts one of the country's largest cherry blossom festivals.

About the stamp design

The two stamps feature original photographs of the cherry blossoms taken at the Nitobe Memorial Garden at the University of British Columbia in Vancouver. The stamps are designed by Belisle Creative, featuring photography by Brett Hitchins, and printed by Lowe-Martin. The issue includes a booklet of 10 Permanent™ stamps, a coil of 50 stamps, a souvenir sheet and an Official First Day Cover cancelled in Vancouver.

