The internationally acclaimed artist has been captivating and challenging audiences for more than 60 years

MONTRÉAL, June 27, 2023 /CNW/ - Canada Post today issued a new stamp to honour internationally acclaimed Canadian filmmaker Denys Arcand, whose incredible career has spanned more than 60 years. Known for his intellectual curiosity, the Quebec-born artist has written and directed over two dozen films, television shows and documentaries.

©2023, Canada Post Corporation (CNW Group/Canada Post)

Arcand first developed a passion for politics and history while studying at the Université de Montréal, where he also co-wrote and co-directed his first film, Seul ou avec d'autres (1962). A year later, he joined the National Film Board of Canada (NFB) as a documentarian where he began cultivating his reputation for pushing boundaries. His first feature-length documentary On est au coton (1970) was about Quebec's textile industry – it was so controversial that the NFB waited six years before releasing it.

As he moved into fiction, Arcand found more freedom to express his views and to challenge audiences, which would earn him critical acclaim.

In 1986, he experienced box-office success with Le déclin de l'empire américain. The biting comedy about sexual mores won several honours, including eight Genie Awards. It also became the first Canadian film to be nominated for the Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film.

Arcand would build on this success with hits that include Jésus de Montréal (1989) and Les invasions barbares (2003), which won an Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film – the first for Quebec (and Canada). After more than 60 years in the industry, Arcand continues to direct.

Among Arcand's many honours are a Governor General's Performing Arts Award in 1995 and a Canada's Walk of Fame induction in 2004. He is also a Companion of the Order of Canada (2004) and a Compagnon de l'Ordre des arts et des lettres du Québec (2015).

About the stamp

The stamp features a black and white photograph by Bertand Carrière of Arcand behind the camera during the filming of Le déclin de l'empire américain in 1985.

Designed by Paprika and printed by Lowe-Martin, the issue includes a booklet of six Permanent™ domestic rate stamps and an Official First Day Cover, which showcase the photography of Alexandre Isard and Rick Eglinton. The cancel site is Deschambault, Quebec, where Arcand spent his childhood.

The stamp and collectible are available at canadapost.ca and postal outlets across Canada.

For links to images of the stamps and other products, Details magazine and other resources:

External folder with high-resolution images (access).

Details magazine (read magazine and access this external folder).

magazine (read magazine and access this external folder). YouTube video (access).

Canada Post magazine article (read).

Social media platforms – Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

™ Trademark of Canada Post Corporation.

SOURCE Canada Post

For further information: Media Relations, 613-734-8888, [email protected]