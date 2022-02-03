NEW SHELTER FOR NORTHERN WOMEN AND CHILDREN IN CRISIS

HAY RIVER, NT, Feb. 3, 2022 /CNW/ - Everyone in Canada deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. Affordable housing is key to Canada's pandemic recovery, for communities across the country, including in Hay River.

Today, the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, joined by Michael McLeod, Member of Parliament for Northwest Territories, the Honourable Paulie Chinna, Minister Responsible for the Northwest Territories Housing Corporation, and the Honourable Julie Green, Minister of Health and Social Services for the Government of the Northwest Territories (GNWT), announced a federal contribution of $3.2 million through the National Housing Co-Investment Fund for the construction of new transitional housing for women and children fleeing violence.

The GNWT will provide $900,000 to the project. Rio Tinto and Diane Haché, a retired Diavik Diamond Mine employee who raised funds by selling copper from wires previously used at the mine, also donated $310,000 towards the new shelter.

Once completed, the Family Support Centre Shelter will provide 14 units of much-needed emergency crisis shelter primarily for families living in northern communities.

The Family Support Centre operates with an "open door" philosophy that is centered around community and is holistic in nature. In addition to providing a safe and secure place to live, residents will have access to in-house programs and services delivered by existing community resources in areas such as trauma recovery, abuse education and prevention, and life skills.

Construction of the new shelter began in July 2021, with completion estimated by fall 2022.

Quotes:

"Everyone deserves a reliable roof over their heads. Our government is committed to help everyone, find a safe place to call home. This is another way our National Housing Strategy is ensuring no one is left behind." – The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion

"The peace of mind that comes with having a secure and stable home is invaluable. Today's announcement helps to ensure that women and children fleeing family violence in northern communities have a safe place to land. These developments are a result of great partnerships, coming together to respond to the housing need in our Territory." – Michael McLeod, Member of Parliament for Northwest Territories

"I am pleased that, through partnership between the Government of Canada, Government of the Northwest Territories and the Family Support Centre, women and children impacted by violence in Hay River will have access to emergency housing. The Government of the Northwest Territories will continue working closely with the Government of Canada to help make housing in communities across the territory more affordable and more accessible to all NWT residents." – The Honourable Paulie Chinna, Minister Responsible for the NWT Housing Corporation

"Women in the NWT experience family violence at levels that are the second highest in the country. Shelters are an important place for women and children fleeing violence to receive emotional support, advocacy and referrals to other resources. This new building will strengthen the Hay River Family Resource Centre's ability to support women experiencing violence." – The Honourable Julie Green, Minister of Health and Social Services, Government of the Northwest Territories

"The Family Support Centre Board of Directors and staff are grateful for the strong partnerships we have with the: Indigenous, Federal, Territorial, Municipal Governments: Northern Industry and local businesses. The new shelter in Hay River will provide northern women and children fleeing violence, a safe and caring home to recover, rebuild and revive." – Kristine Vannebo-Suwala, Executive Director of the Family Support Centre

"Rio Tinto is very proud to support organisations like the Family Support Centre that provide a safe space and professional support services to women and children experiencing abuse. Our contribution will help create welcoming facilities for families in need. – Angela Bigg, President and Chief Operating Officer of the Diavik Diamond Mine

Quick facts:

With a budget of $13.2 billion , the National Housing Strategy's National Housing Co-investment Fund (NHCF) gives priority to projects that help those in greatest need, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people with disabilities, those dealing with mental health and addictions, veterans, and young adults.

, the National Housing Strategy's National Housing Co-investment Fund (NHCF) gives priority to projects that help those in greatest need, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people with disabilities, those dealing with mental health and addictions, veterans, and young adults. Through the NHCF, the Government of Canada will work with partners to build up to 60,000 new affordable homes and repair up to 240,000 existing affordable and community homes.

will work with partners to build up to 60,000 new affordable homes and repair up to 240,000 existing affordable and community homes. Under the NHCF, investments are also planned to create or repair at least 4,000 shelter spaces for victims of family violence, as well as create at least 7,000 new affordable housing units for seniors and 2,400 new affordable housing units for people with developmental disabilities.

To help Canadians find affordable housing, Budget 2021 provides an additional $2.5 billion over seven years in new funding and to reallocate $1.3 billion in previously announced funding to speed up the construction, repair, and support over 35,000 additional housing units.

over seven years in new funding and to reallocate in previously announced funding to speed up the construction, repair, and support over 35,000 additional housing units. In Budget 2021, $750 million in existing funding under NHCF has been advanced to 2021-22 and 2022-23. This will accelerate the creation of 3,400 new units and the repair of 13,700 units. $250 million in existing funding will also be allocated to support the construction, repair, and operating costs of an estimated 560 units of transitional housing and shelter spaces for women and children fleeing violence. This funding will help the Government address gender-based violence.

in existing funding under NHCF has been advanced to 2021-22 and 2022-23. This will accelerate the creation of 3,400 new units and the repair of 13,700 units. in existing funding will also be allocated to support the construction, repair, and operating costs of an estimated 560 units of transitional housing and shelter spaces for women and children fleeing violence. This funding will help the Government address gender-based violence. Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS) is a 10-year, $72+ billion plan that will give more Canadians a place to call home.

As Canada's authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that by 2030, everyone in Canada has a home they can afford, and that meets their needs. For more information, please visit cmhc.ca or follow us on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook.

To find out more about the National Housing Strategy, visit www.placetocallhome.ca.

