OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 9, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Public Safety, Democratic Institutions and Intergovernmental Affairs, announced the final regulatory amendments to the Corrections and Conditional Release Act that limits the use of dry cells and improves the search and seizure of contraband in federal correctional institutions.

The regulations provide direction on the use of body scanner searches in federal correctional institutions. Adding body scanner technology to the Correctional Service of Canada's toolkit gives them a fast and efficient way to detect contraband that is located on, or inside, an offender's body. These new regulations will be monitored, evaluated, and improved as needed.

Dry cells are detention cells without conventional plumbing fixtures that allow for close monitoring of the offender while awaiting the expulsion of contraband. The new framework specifies when dry cells can be used, limits the duration of dry cell detention, and improves the monitoring of the physical and mental health of those detained. It also expands data collection on the use of dry cells to better inform decisions going forward.

These regulations, including the cap on dry cell placement duration, are a direct response to recommendations from the Office of the Correctional Investigator. They have also been informed by the advocacy and policy proposals of the Canadian Civil Liberties Association, John Howard Society and the Elizabeth Fry Society, and a public consultation through the Canada Gazette, Part I held in May 2023.

"Our government is committed to bringing regulations forward that keep communities safe while rehabilitating individuals in the correctional system and preparing them for reintegration into society. The final regulations announced today will help prevent the introduction of contraband into federal correctional institutions and create a safer environment for staff and offenders."

- The Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Public Safety, Democratic Institutions and Intergovernmental Affairs

Bill C-83, An Act to amend the Corrections and Conditional Release Act , received royal assent in 2019, which created a framework for the use of body scan search technology to be used in federal correctional institutions, and set the stage for the development and implementation of the regulations announced today.





, received royal assent in 2019, which created a framework for the use of body scan search technology to be used in federal correctional institutions, and set the stage for the development and implementation of the regulations announced today. In support of this initiative, Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) launched a pilot project in summer 2022 introducing body scanners as part of a commitment to improving search capabilities and assist in the identification and seizure of contraband.





(CSC) launched a pilot project in summer 2022 introducing body scanners as part of a commitment to improving search capabilities and assist in the identification and seizure of contraband. CSC employs several approaches and tools to prevent the entry of contraband into institutions and works to improve these measures to ensure a safe and secure environment. CSC also works in partnership with law enforcement to take action against those who attempt to introduce contraband into correctional institutions.

