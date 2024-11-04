New Route Relief Program on Highway 407 ETR to enhance accessibility for low-income drivers

To qualify for the Route Relief Program, eligible customers must meet the definition of low-income as defined by Statistics Canada. Individuals can apply for participation in the Route Relief Program by filling out an online form at 407etr.com/routerelief. Applicants will be asked to submit supporting documents including proof of residency, proof of plate ownership and proof of income. Once accepted, participants will be enrolled in the Route Relief Program for a one-year term with the option to renew upon meeting the eligibility requirements.

"We're proud to provide support for families who need it most and this program helps ensure that more drivers have access to a fast, safe and reliable commute," says Javier Tamargo, President & CEO, 407 ETR. "We hope this program will make it easier for our customers to enjoy a stress-free journey to get to a game or to a doctor's appointment without worrying about their bill."

The Route Relief Program has been added to the roster of financial assistance programs 407 ETR offers to customers. While the others serve as short-term financial assistance programs for customers who are struggling to pay their bills, the Route Relief Program is the first to offer free trips on a monthly basis for an extended period of time.

"We thank 407 ETR for increasing access to their highway by helping the families who need it most," said Kirk Brooks, Founder of the Seaside Hockey Program, which makes hockey more accessible to youth across the GTA. "I've witnessed firsthand the challenges many families face in finding the time to take their kids to games after work. 407 ETR's new Route Relief Program is a great step in ensuring that access to safe and reliable transportation is not hindered by financial constraints."

Detailed information about eligibility and the application process is available at 407etr.com/routerelief.

Fast Facts about 407 ETR

407 ETR provides several financial assistance programs aimed at providing relief for the people that need it most, including the Financial Hardship Program, the Exceptional Hardship Program and the Repayment Assistance Program. Learn more at 407etr.com/financialassistance.

Since 2019, 407 ETR has accepted close to 5,000 customers in its financial assistance programs.

As part of its commitment to strengthen the vibrant communities surrounding the highway corridor, 407 ETR invested over $10 million through sponsorships, donations and free travel since 2019. Through its Keep Moving™ program, 407 ETR has invested more than $1 million over the past 10 years to local youth sports organizations. 407 ETR is a proud supporter of the Seaside Hockey Association, which helps remove financial barriers and provides quality hockey programs for youth in the GTA.



About 407 ETR

Highway 407 ETR is an all-electronic open-access toll highway located in the Greater Toronto Area in Ontario, Canada. The highway spans 108 kilometres from Burlington in the west to Pickering in the east.

407 International Inc. is the sole shareholder of 407 ETR and is owned by:

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments) through indirectly owned subsidiaries (50.01%).

Cintra Global S.E., which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ferrovial S.A. (43.23%); and

AtkinsRéalis Canada Inc., formerly SNC-Lavalin Inc. (6.76%).

