QUÉBEC CITY, April 16, 2024 /CNW/ - Québec City Jean Lesage International Airport (YQB) and Destination Québec cité are thrilled to announce a new direct route with American Airlines. Starting on August 10th, 2024, the world's largest airline will connect YQB to Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT) in North Carolina, with one direct flight a week on Saturdays until November 2nd, 2024.

This route is joining American Airlines' existing flights from Québec City to Philadelphia and Chicago, giving Québec City passengers more options for direct flights to a major hub in the carrier's network in the U.S. In particular, it will help develop new markets, mainly in California, Texas, Southeastern U.S., and Florida.

Québec City has positioned itself as a must-see tourist destination for Americans, and the United States represents the city's biggest international market. What's more, this new fall link will be of great benefit to American cruise passengers. The 18 round-trip flights planned throughout the fall will link Québec City to the major hub that is Charlotte, making Québec City much more accessible during peak cruise season.

"We are delighted to add this flight to an important American Airlines hub, the world's largest airline in terms of passenger volume. Americans adore fall in Québec, so American Airlines is improving its service between the United States and Québec City by adding Charlotte to its list of connections, which already features Philadelphia and Chicago. What's more, this new route aligns with our mission to give greater Québec City area travellers even more options, and to provide better connections to destinations such as the Caribbean, Europe, and the whole of the United States."

— Stéphane Poirier, President and CEO of YQB

"American's new direct service between Québec City and Charlotte is excellent news for our destination. It opens doors to three major U.S. markets: Texas, Florida, and California, an area of great potential for the region. The link also makes Québec City more accessible to cruise passengers, allowing us to better manage tourist seasons and lowering the carbon footprint from connections. Adding more flights to and from the United States strengthens our position in our largest international market, which will generate lasting economic benefits for the entire tourism industry."

— Robert Mercure, Director of Destination Québec cité

"We're excited to be connecting Québec City and Charlotte as we continue expanding our global footprint, providing travellers from all corners of the globe with more opportunities to explore. Charlotte is wonderful destination and a key hub for our network, so we look forward to adding Québec to its growing roster of destinations as we further connect Canada and the United States."

— José Freig, Vice President International Operations of American Airlines

About Québec City Jean Lesage International Airport (YQB)

YQB is managed by Aéroport de Québec Inc., a private corporation responsible for the airport's management, operation, maintenance, and development since November 1, 2000. Around a dozen carriers offer flights from YQB to destinations in North America, Central America, the Caribbean, Mexico, and Europe, and daily flights to the main hubs in eastern North America.

About Destination Québec cité

Destination Québec cité counts more than 825 members from an area covering Québec City, L'Ancienne-Lorette, Saint-Augustin-de-Desmaures, Wendake and the regional county municipalities of Portneuf, Jacques-Cartier, Île-d'Orléans and Côte-de-Beaupré. In short, Destination Québec cité shapes and stimulates the growth of the tourism industry and contributes to its economic prosperity through marketing, development, welcoming tourists and informing the community.

