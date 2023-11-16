OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 16, 2023 /CNW/ - Too many young people in Canada continue to feel disconnection and exclusion during their transition from education to employment. The Rideau Hall Foundation (RHF) recognizes that Canada's youth-serving organizations are on the front lines of removing barriers to learning, carving out and broadening pathways to equitable learning opportunities, and innovating in ways that support young learners and their wider community. To further this work, the RHF is pleased to announce a new granting opportunity through the Catapult Canada program.

"Catapult's vision is for every young person in Canada to set and achieve their own learning goals and build the skills they need to be full participants in their communities and architects of their own career paths," said Teresa Marques, President and CEO of the RHF. "That's an ambitious vision and we know that to succeed we need to support a vibrant community of charities and non-profits across the country who can bring innovative learning programs to the youth they know best."

Thanks to a partnership with the Government of Canada's Goal Getters program, the Azrieli Foundation, and the Barrett Family Foundation, $4.4M in funding is now available through two separate funding streams:

The Open Access Fund All projects must align with the Catapult Canada mission 12 months max. in duration; projects must close before February 28, 2025 $25,000 to $150,000 per project Applicants must be registered charities or incorporated non-profits

The Newcomer, Refugee and NEET Youth Fund Projects working specifically to address the experience of newcomers including refugees and youth facing barriers as a result of fleeing trauma, and NEET youth 24 months max. in duration; projects must close before February 28, 2026 $25,000 to $200,000 per project Applicants must be registered charities or incorporated non-profits Priority will be given to small and medium sized organizations with annual operating budgets of < $5M



The RHF expects to fund multiple Catapult projects from coast to coast to coast. Recipient organizations will become part of an ongoing Catapult community dedicated to sharing project progress, learnings and promising practices with a view to a wider knowledge dissemination strategy to inform the broader sector. All applications should be made via the following granting portal by December 10, 2023:

"To date, through Catapult Canada, the RHF has awarded more than $9 million to 48 projects across Canada that are helping young people achieve their learning and career goals," said Ikem Opara, Director of National Learning Partnerships. "We are thrilled to be able to grow this community and see what kinds of new and innovative projects come to life as result of these grants."

About Catapult Canada

Catapult Canada is a national, community-building initiative that aims to increase equity of learning access for youth. Established by the Rideau Hall Foundation (RHF), Catapult Canada channels new resources to community programs, helping them build know-how, capacity, funding, evaluation frameworks, partnerships, and infrastructure. Learn more at www.catapultcanada.ca.

About the Rideau Hall Foundation

The Rideau Hall Foundation (RHF) is a registered national charity that brings together ideas, people and resources to celebrate what is best about Canada while working with partners to meaningfully improve lives and foster the conditions for more Canadians to succeed and thrive. Learn more at www.rhf-frh.ca.

