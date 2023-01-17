New Research Shows 82 per cent of GTA residents have a very positive or positive impression of Therme Canada's plan for Ontario Place

TORONTO, Jan. 17, 2023 /CNW/ - A newly released province-wide survey of Ontarians shows broad support for both the Province of Ontario's redevelopment plan for Ontario Place and Therme Canada's plan for creating a year-round water park and wellbeing destination, along with nearly 12 acres of public parkland and beach.

73 per cent of Greater Toronto Area (GTA) residents strongly support or support the planned redevelopment of Ontario Place

(GTA) residents strongly support or support the planned redevelopment of Ontario Place 85 per cent support re-developing Ontario Place with both a destination recreational facility along with public parkland, versus only 11 per cent who want to see only a park

82 per cent have a very positive or positive impression of Therme Canada's plan for Ontario Place

"Ontarians see waterfront development as a priority," said Allan Gregg, Earnscliffe Principal who conducted the survey. "Torontonians especially, remember Ontario Place as the family attraction it once was and now want to see the site revitalized. When we showed survey respondents visual renderings of Therme Canada's actual plans, their first impression elicits reactions like "beautiful", "futuristic" or even just "wow!". I have been to Therme's facilities in Europe and between that experience and these survey results, there is little question in my mind that this destination will transform our waterfront and be a huge success."

The survey was conducted as part of Therme Canada's ongoing consultations and community engagement to understand Ontarians' views on the revitalization of Ontario Place. Previous work has included focus groups, quantitative research, consultations with First Nations, and ongoing discussions with the community and stakeholders.

A closer look at what different segments of the population think about Therme Canada | Ontario Place shows that about half (49 per cent) of GTA residents and four in ten Ontarians say they are likely to visit Therme at least every two to three months.

Of the 75 per cent of GTA residents who said they are likely to visit Therme Canada | Ontario Place, most are younger adults, parents, new Canadians, and members of visible minority groups. Over four in ten Ontarians who live outside the GTA say they would plan a trip to Toronto to visit Therme.

Who is likely to visit Therme:

Group Likely to visit Therme Canada | Ontario

Place Between the ages of 18 and 24 72 per cent Between the ages of 24 and 44 78 per cent Between the ages of 45 and 64 54 per cent 65 or older 44 per cent People without children 57 per cent People with children that are 10 and under 77 per cent People with children that are 11-17 79 per cent People who were born in Canada 58 per cent People who have lived in Canada for 20 years

or less 80 per cent People who have lived in Canada for more

than 20 years 68 per cent Member of a minority group 77 per cent

About the Survey

The online survey was conducted in the spring of 2022 by Earnscliffe Strategies on behalf of Therme Canada. The survey had a sample size of 801 people across the province, and weighted the results based on age, region, and sex as per recent Census data.

The survey asked Ontarians about their attitudes towards the redevelopment of Ontario Place, their impressions of Therme Canada | Ontario Place, as well as their willingness to visit the site once its complete. Residents across Northern, Central, Eastern, and Southwestern Ontario, including the GTA were surveyed.

About Therme Canada | Ontario Place

Therme Group is driven by the belief that wellbeing should be accessible to all. Therme Group's vision is to create the world's most advanced wellbeing resorts, achieved by harnessing the complex interplay of nature, technology, and culture. More information about Therme Canada can be found at thermecanada.com.

