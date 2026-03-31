For $1 invested in breakfast programs, nearly $2 is returned to communities

BOUCHERVILLE, QC, March 31, 2026 /CNW/ - An independent cost-benefit analysis has measured the net economic contribution of school breakfast programs delivered through strong public, private and community partnerships across Canada. These findings highlight measurable long-term benefits and reinforce the relevance of stable, sustained investment, as Parliament has adopted Bill C-15, including the National School Food Program Act.

Commissioned by Breakfast Club of Canada, the country's largest school food program provider, and conducted by economists at AppEco, the report concludes that, nationally, for every dollar invested in school breakfast programs supported by the Club and its community partners, nearly $2 is generated in economic and social benefits. School food programs anchored in strong community partnerships generate significant social and economic returns.

"This report confirms what we see every day on the ground: School food programs are not an expense; they are a long-term investment in children, families and communities," said Julie Desharnais, President and Chief Executive Officer of Breakfast Club of Canada. "The data clearly demonstrate that when children begin their day with a full stomach, the benefits extend far beyond the classroom and deliver lasting value for society."

Measurable and lasting economic returns

The analysis projects health and economic outcomes over a 22-year period for a cohort of 78,207 Canadian students from kindergarten to Secondary V (Grade 12 outside Quebec), with and without access to school breakfasts. The findings of the study show that:

In Quebec, every $1 invested generates more than twice ($2.24) that amount in economic and social benefits. This higher benefit-cost ratio reflects efficiency gains from centralized delivery operations and procurement of breakfast items. These two factors lead to lower cost per breakfast, thereby maximizing the program's societal impact.

In other provinces and territories, the benefit-cost ratio reaches approximately $1.60 for each dollar spent. The result remains highly positive for school breakfast programs. That said, the comparatively lower ratio reflects more fragmented delivery mechanisms, differing funding structures, and higher estimated costs.

These positive results stem from three main sources of quantified benefits: increased disposable income for families, higher lifetime earnings linked to improved educational attainment, and reduced healthcare costs.

Immediate relief for families, long-term gains for society

By offsetting a portion of household food costs, school breakfast programs generate immediate financial relief for families. In Quebec alone, increased household disposable income is projected at a discounted value of $315 million, which exceeds the program's total costs of $209 million over the 22-year projection period. On average, this represents $581 per child in annual savings for families.

This direct impact is made possible through the support of donors and community partners. By helping households offset rising food costs, these programs free up household income that can be redirected toward essential needs, such as housing, transportation and education.

The estimated long–term benefits for education are equally convincing. According to the cost-benefit analysis, schoolchildren with consistent access to nutritious breakfasts are more likely to achieve higher levels of educational attainment. Over time, this academic advantage would translate into $39 million in additional income for more than 78,000 beneficiaries in a school breakfast program in Quebec, and $68.6 million for an identical cohort in the rest of Canada.

Reduced pressure on the healthcare system

The report also quantifies significant savings for the healthcare system. Regular access to breakfast is associated with lower rates of obesity, resulting in $114 million in avoided healthcare costs nationally over the 22-year period.

"From an economic standpoint, the results are clear," said Pierre Emmanuel Paradis, Economist and Founding Partner at AppEco. "Under conservative assumptions, the estimated benefits of school breakfast programs systematically exceed their associated costs, confirming that these programs represent an efficient public policy intervention. In addition, the sensitivity analysis confirms the robustness of these findings across all the alternatives analyzed."

In support of Canada's National School Food Program

The results come as provinces continue deploying the National School Food Program, launched in 2024 with a $1-billion federal investment over five years and agreements now in place with all provinces and territories since March 2025. The Government of Canada has since committed to making the program permanent, with legislation now adopted and annual funding of $216.6 million.

"This report provides exactly the kind of compelling analysis public officials need to support long-term policy decisions," said Judith Barry, Co-Founder and Director of Government Relations. "As provincial and federal governments move forward with greater support for school food programs, these results demonstrate that investing in school food is fiscally responsible, socially beneficial and generates long-term returns that far outweigh the initial costs. Expanding these collective efforts through the National School Food Program will have lasting impacts for generations to come."

Public-private delivery models are working

In today's shifting economic landscape, this report underscores that school nutrition programs represent high-impact, cost-effective investments in human capital--and should encourage donors across sectors to support proven solutions that deliver measurable returns for society.

This analysis is the first in Canada to estimate the comprehensive net economic contribution of school breakfast programs using a structured cost-benefit analysis framework and confirms that public, private and community-based school food programs are working. More importantly, the results underscore that an effective cost–shared model must be anchored in mission-based collaboration, with each stakeholder playing a complementary role.

The full report, including the executive summary and detailed methodology, is available here.

About Breakfast Club of Canada

Since 1994, Breakfast Club of Canada has been working with partners from all sectors to help children access a nutritious breakfast and reach their full potential. Accredited by Imagine Canada for its effective governance and recognized for its promotion of local food products, the Club helps reach children in every province and territory across the country. To learn more, visit breakfastclubcanada.org or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X and LinkedIn.

About AppEco

AppEco is a consulting firm specializing in economic and strategic analysis. It possesses in-depth technical expertise and delivers first-class services in applied economics: economic impact studies, surveys and polls, cost-benefit analyses, modelling, econometrics, pricing, etc. Its mission is to provide useful services that contribute to economic growth and the success of clients' projects. AppEco works with firms of all sizes, from small to multinationals, as well as governments and non-profit organizations. Learn more at appeco.ca/en.

SOURCE Breakfast Club of Canada

Available for an interview: Pierre Emmanuel Paradis, AppEco; For media inquiries: Noémie Tétreault, [email protected], 514-632-9036