BOUCHERVILLE, QC, Dec. 4, 2025 /CNW/ - The Board of Directors of Breakfast Club of Canada is pleased to announce the appointment of Julie Desharnais as the organization's President and Chief Executive Officer. She will officially assume her duties on January 12, 2026.

With more than 20 years of experience in the community and philanthropic sectors, Ms. Desharnais has held a range of leadership roles in which she has distinguished herself through her ability to mobilize teams, her strong strategic vision and her enduring commitment to inspiring those she leads, always guided by the desire to contribute to a more just and inclusive society.

"It is a privilege to join an organization that makes a tangible difference in children's lives every single morning, from the Atlantic provinces to British Columbia and across the territories. I will devote all my experience to advancing the Club's mission, working alongside our teams, partners and communities to carry forward the remarkable work accomplished over the years," said Julie Desharnais.

Ms. Desharnais began her career as a school-based social worker before moving into the hospital philanthropic network, notably serving as President and Chief Executive Officer of the Maisonneuve-Rosemont Hospital Foundation over the past five years. She has also held key roles within national organizations, including the Canadian Cancer Society. Known for her ability to build lasting, trust-based relationships with donors, partners and governments, she has successfully mobilized essential resources in support of missions with significant social impact.

"Julie Desharnais' appointment is a natural step for Breakfast Club of Canada. Her experience and strategic insight will strengthen the remarkable work our teams have already accomplished and help further enhance the Club's impact for children across the country," stated Jacques Mignault, Chair of the Board of Directors of Breakfast Club of Canada.

As part of this transition, the Board of Directors also extends its sincere thanks to Mr. Tommy Kulczyk for his outstanding commitment as head of the organization. Under his leadership, the Club underwent significant growth and transformation, increasing the number of children reached from 243,000 to more than 890,000 today.

"I had the privilege of collaborating with an exceptional team whose dedication makes a real difference every day. As I get ready to retire, I pass the torch knowing that the organization will continue to move forward thanks to this incredible team," said Tommy Kulczyk, outgoing President and Chief Executive Officer.

Supported by its dedicated staff and Board of Directors, the organization approaches this transition with a strong sense of continuity, maintaining its commitment to providing as many children as possible with access to a nutritious breakfast in schools across the country.

About Breakfast Club of Canada

Since 1994, Breakfast Club of Canada has been working with partners from all sectors to help children access a nutritious breakfast and reach their full potential. Accredited by Imagine Canada for its effective governance and recognized for its promotion of local food products, the Club helps reach children in every province and territory across the country. To learn more, visit breakfastclubcanada.org or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Breakfast Club of Canada

For more information: Hermanie Desrosiers, [email protected], 514-882-5218