Exploring, tasting and growing: an approach that combines healthy eating and fun

BOUCHERVILLE, QC, March 2, 2026 /CNW/ - As Dietitians of Canada launches its annual Nutrition Month campaign to promote healthy eating habits, Breakfast Club of Canada has joined the movement by highlighting initiatives aimed at serving nutritious and tasty food at school. With this in mind, the Club would also like to raise awareness among the population about the importance of school food programs and encourage them to actively contribute to the well-being of children. In 2025, 97% of the schools surveyed by the organization observed that breakfast programs had a positive influence on students' eating habits, clearly illustrating the impact of these initiatives on their development.

As a growing number of families and children face food insecurity, access to nutritious food can be a daunting challenge. Household food insecurity is a major public health concern1 and is affecting communities and institutions as well. According to Breakfast Club of Canada and its community partners, this reality also extends to schools, with one in three schools across the country struggling to access nutritious and affordable food. Breakfast programs are therefore an opportunity to create spaces that promote health and learning for children.

"Thanks to the expertise of its team of nutritionists, the Club supports schools in developing varied and nutritious menus by providing them with practical tools for choosing nutritious foods, recipe ideas that are tailored to their reality, and webinars and in-person training sessions to reinforce their daily practices," said Catherine D'Amours, PDt, Senior Nutrition Advisor at Breakfast Club of Canada.

Sparking curiosity about food

By creating environments that are conducive to trying new things and talking about it, breakfast programs become powerful ways to improve food literacy. They not only help alleviate children's hunger, but also shape their relationship with food by focusing on curiosity rather than coercion. This approach, which respects each child's pace, promotes openness and confidence, and encourages them to enjoy eating.

Investing in initiatives that encourage exploring new foods means investing in the health and well-being of future generations. By increasing opportunities to expose children to nutritious foods in a caring and inclusive environment, the Club is laying the foundation for lasting habits, which will have an impact far beyond a child's school years.

"Every bite is a learning opportunity. Through more positive experiences with food, children can develop varied preferences, which promotes a balanced diet and supports their growth, energy and ability to concentrate," said Dr. Stephanie Liu, family physician and Breakfast of Canada's ambassador.

Making nutrition the cornerstone of every initiative

Having been committed to this cause for 30 years, Breakfast Club of Canada supports a variety of support models through a vast network of partners across the country. It plans to continue its work to guarantee a complete and balanced food offering, including foods from the three categories in Canada's Food Guide (fruits and vegetables, protein foods and whole grain foods), while promoting local sourcing and food self-sufficiency in communities.

For Nutrition Month, the Club encourages everyone to join this movement and recognize the meaningful impact of a nutritious breakfast. A donation allows children to benefit from the Club and the daily discoveries it provides, which have a lasting impact on their lives. Starting now, you can take concrete action to support a child's journey by texting "CLUB" to 20222 or by making a donation at https://www.breakfastclubcanada.org/nutrition-month.

With community involvement at the heart of their corporate mission, our partner Croesus is lending their invaluable support to this campaign. They will double every donation made until March 31.2 March 31. This means double the impact on local communities and the chance to help even more children reach their full potential.

About Breakfast Club of Canada

Since 1994, Breakfast Club of Canada has been working with partners from all sectors to help children access a nutritious breakfast and reach their full potential. Accredited by Imagine Canada for its sound governance and recognized by Aliments du Québec for its promotion of local food products, in addition to its efforts across Canada, the Club helps reach children in every province and territory across the country. Find out more on our website at breakfastclubcanada.org or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X and LinkedIn.



