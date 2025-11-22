BOUCHERVILLE, QC, Nov. 22, 2025 /CNW/ - Walmart Canada customers and associates raised 3.8 million to help kids start their mornings with a nutritious breakfast.

From August 29 to October 31, in Walmart Canada's stores and sites across the country and through Walmart.ca, Canadians came together to raise an incredible $3.8 million for Breakfast Club of Canada, including a $1 million corporate donation from Walmart Canada. These funds will help provide nutritious breakfasts to children across the country so they can head to class fed, focused and ready to learn.

This year's campaign builds on a collaboration that's been changing lives for more than two decades. Since 2003, Walmart Canada and its customers and associates have contributed more than $75 million to Breakfast Club of Canada, helping countless children start their day with a nutritious breakfast in a caring and inclusive environment.

For 30 years, the Club has worked tirelessly to give every student from coast to coast to coast an equal opportunity to succeed through providing access to nutritious breakfasts. With the support of partners like Walmart Canada, the Club now reaches over 890,000 children in more than 5,000 breakfast programs across the country.

"This campaign perfectly illustrates what we can accomplish when communities and businesses join forces to support children," said Tommy Kulczyk, President and Chief Executive Officer, Breakfast Club of Canada. "We're proud to count on partners like Walmart, whose commitment makes a real difference in the well-being of children across the country."

"We're incredibly proud of what our associates and customers have achieved together during this year's Breakfast Club of Canada campaign," said Rob Nicol, Vice President, Corporate Affairs and Communications, Walmart Canada. "Their support means even more children can start their school day fueled to learn, grow and thrive."

Walmart Canada, Breakfast Club of Canada and thousands of donors are helping children reach their full potential one breakfast at a time.

About Breakfast Club of Canada

For 30 years, Breakfast Club of Canada has been working with partners from all sectors to help children access a nutritious breakfast and reach their full potential. Accredited by Imagine Canada for its effective governance and recognized for its promotion of local food products, the Club helps reach children in every province and territory across the country. To learn more, visit breakfastclubcanada.org or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X and LinkedIn.

About Walmart Canada

Walmart Canada operates a chain of more than 400 stores nationwide serving 1.5 million customers each day. Walmart Canada's flagship online store, Walmart.ca is visited 1.5 million customers daily. With more than 100,000 associates, Walmart Canada is one of Canada's largest employers and is ranked one of the country's top 10 most influential brands. Walmart Canada has made a commitment to regeneration – focusing on equitable opportunity, sustainability, community, ethics and integrity. Since 1994, Walmart Canada has raised and donated more than $850 million to Canadian charities. Additional information can be found at walmartcanada.ca and on Walmart Canada's social media pages– Facebook, X , Instagram and LinkedIn.

