Canada's largest food rescue organization unveils groundbreaking findings on food waste in 2024.

Over 46% of all food in Canada is wasted every year.

41% of this is avoidable with a value of $58 billion .

Best before dates account for 23% of avoidable food waste from processor to purchase.

Avoidable food waste contributes approximately 25.7 million metric tonnes of CO₂ emissions annually, equivalent to 253,000 flights from Toronto to Vancouver .

TORONTO, Oct. 22, 2024 /CNW/ - New research released by Second Harvest, The Avoidable Crisis of Food Waste: Update, funded by the generous support of Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw), revealed some staggering findings about the amount of food waste generated by Canada's food system.

The report highlights that 46.5% of all the food produced for Canada is wasted. Avoidable food waste — the type that could be redirected to feed people in need — has risen by 6.5%, now accounting for 41.7% of total food waste. Avoidable food waste has an estimated value of $58 billion.

"The 2019 report sounded the alarm on food waste in Canada, and while we've seen some improvements, it's hardly cause for celebration when we continue to waste almost half of our food," said Lori Nikkel, CEO of Second Harvest. "The environmental and financial costs of food waste are staggering, especially in light of the current food affordability crisis. We must act now and work together to reduce food waste at every level."

Co-authored with Value Chain Management International (VCMI), a leading public and industry voice on food waste, this pivotal research builds on the landmark 2019 study that first highlighted Canada's food waste crisis. The latest update intends to serve as a critical resource for industry, government, and the public in understanding and addressing food waste. The findings underscore the urgent need for comprehensive actions to reduce food waste, especially when food affordability remains a national concern.

"In speaking to stakeholders from across the food chain in Canada, the findings are clear," said Dr. Martin Gooch, CEO of VCMI. "Food waste is still pervasive, and it costs everyone."

The methodology employed by VCMI is consistent with the 2019 study and involves surveying more than 1,000 organizations across the supply chain.

This updated research serves as a blueprint for a future where food waste is minimized, surplus food is redistributed, and Canadians benefit from a more sustainable and efficient food system.

When: Tuesday, October 22nd, 2024, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Where: Second Harvest, 120 The East Mall Toronto, ON M8Z 5V5

Who: Lori Nikkel, CEO, Second Harvest

Dr. Martin Gooch, CEO, Value Chain Management International

Jenn Pfenning, Director of Human Resources, Operations & Marketing, Pfenning's Farm

Secondharvest.ca/research

About Second Harvest

Second Harvest is Canada's largest food rescue organization and a global thought leader on food waste and perishable food redistribution. It rescues unsold surplus food from thousands of food businesses from across the supply chain to redistribute it to non-profits in every province and territory. This prevents harmful greenhouse gases from entering the atmosphere while improving access to nutrition for millions of Canadians experiencing food insecurity.

Beyond food rescue and redistribution, Second Harvest is deeply involved in advocacy, research, training and education. Its groundbreaking reports, such as "The Avoidable Crisis of Food Waste," provide critical data and insights to inform public policy and educate the public on sustainable food systems.

Second Harvest is committed to driving systemic change, helping to shape policies and practices that reduce food waste and address its role in climate change, while also supporting communities by providing them with the food they need.

About Value Chain Management International

Value Chain Management International (VCMI) has authored/co-authored several publications on food waste and is a leading public and industry voice in bringing awareness to the opportunities and solutions surrounding food waste reduction, traceability and the environment. VCMI measures waste within the overall analysis of food systems to create pragmatic and sustainable solutions for businesses and industry organizations along the value chain. VCMI applies specialized value chain diagnostic tools to detect where waste occurs and to determine how to eliminate it. VCMI then participates in the implementation of new practices to solve the issues and ensure successful outcomes.

SOURCE Second Harvest

For more information or to schedule an interview, please contact: Giao Chau, Director of Communications, Second Harvest, [email protected], 416.408.2594; Patrick Gladney, Collective Motion, [email protected], 416.999.5855