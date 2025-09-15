15 coaches honoured with the province's highest award for excellence from the Coaches Association of Ontario and Hydro One

Karate coach Janet Lawless receives the Hydro One Safe Play Award for her dedication to inclusivity and empowering women through self-defence

TORONTO, Sept. 15, 2025 /CNW/ - As part of National Coaches Week (September 15-21), the Coaches Association of Ontario (CAO), Hydro One and the Ontario Ministry of Sport are thrilled to announce that 15 coaches have received the 2025 Ontario Coaching Excellence Award. The province's most prestigious coaching award celebrates the important role that coaches play in creating positive experiences across all sports, including football, martial arts and parasport, in our local communities.

This year's recipients include an Indigenous volleyball coach who recently made their debut at the Canada Games, a parasport coach with 30 years of experience in para throws and para ice hockey, and a young Ontario University Athletics basketball coach who turned his team into a top-five contender in just two seasons. Additionally, long-time karate coach Janet Lawless received the Hydro One Safe Play Award in recognition of her dedication to inclusion and her work with women and coaching self-defence.

"Congratulations to all of the 2025 award winners. We are honoured to celebrate these 15 coaches for their unwavering dedication and commitment to creating a safe and positive environment for their athletes. Their daily efforts go beyond the field, helping to shape not just skilled competitors but also the next generation of resilient, and well-rounded individuals," said Jeremy Cross, Executive Director of CAO. "This award is a testament to the incredible impact they have on our communities and the future of sport in Ontario. We're also very grateful to the Government of Ontario and Hydro One for their support of National Coaches Week and Ontario Coaching Excellence Awards."

The awards ceremony took place at BMO Field in Toronto on September 13, 2025, during the Toronto Argonauts versus Edmonton Elks game. Recipients will also receive funding for new equipment, ensuring that their athletes and teams remain safe while making their respective sports affordable and accessible.

"I am so honoured to receive this award. The power of sport in connecting us to our whole selves and to each other never ceases to amaze me," said Janet Lawless. "Through coaching Karate and through empowerment model self-defence training, I have the opportunity to elevate all ages, genders and abilities, to create communities of people who see the possibility of breaking down the structures that separate us, to raise young people who challenge and who refuse to accept inequality and discrimination."

"By motivating athletes, empowering teams, and inspiring communities, coaches make a lasting impact," said Bronwen Evans, Vice President, Sustainability, Communications and Marketing, Hydro One. "As a new season of sport begins, Hydro One is excited to support the positive impact this funding will have on coaches and the athletes they guide. Congratulations to Janet Lawless on receiving the Hydro One Safe Play Award and we thank all award recipients for their dedication and excellence both on and off the field."

"Coaches play a vital role in shaping sport in Ontario – their dedication, leadership and ability to inspire athletes of all ages leaves a lasting impact both on and off the field," said Neil Lumsden, Minister of Sport. "Congratulations to these 15 outstanding individuals who embody what it means to lead with purpose and passion. To everyone being recognized here today – and to coaches across our province who give their time and energy to develop athletes, and create opportunities for youth to participate in sport – thank you."

The recipients of the Coaching Excellence Award have been chosen from a wide range of nominations, representing more than 30 sports and 49 communities in 2025. These annual awards celebrate coaches at every level for their exceptional dedication, their ability to inspire others and the positive impact they have on the lives of all their participants.

The 2025 Ontario Coaching Excellence Award winners are:

Amanda Valiquette, Woodroffe High School, Ottawa

Courtney Proudfoot, Waterloo Ringette Association, Waterloo

Deluxshan Pathmanathan, Ontario Tech University, Oshawa

Diane Tonner , Royal Taekwondo, Scarborough

, Royal Taekwondo, Gord Butler, RCN (Navy) Curling Club, Ottawa

Gord Gallimore, Peel Panthers Football, Brampton

Janet Lawless , 6Tigers Academy, Manotick

, 6Tigers Academy, Manotick Jeff Masterson, King City Secondary School, King City

Kuya Julius Vincent Obar Naredo , UrbanPromise Toronto in collaboration with Asian Roots Collective, Toronto

, UrbanPromise Toronto in collaboration with Asian Roots Collective, Ken Hall , Cruisers Sports for the Physically Disabled, Brampton

, Cruisers Sports for the Physically Disabled, Brampton Lana Perry , Arrows in Motion, Sault Ste Marie

, Arrows in Motion, Sault Ste Marie Nicola Vescio, James Cardinal McGuigan High School , Toronto

, Sandra Sinclair, Kingston Baseball Association, Kingston

Shawn Hachey, Simcoe County Martial Arts, Barrie

Terrance McMahon , Fort Frances High School, Team Ontario & Indigenous Team Ontario, Fort Frances

Every September, National Coaches Week celebrates the one in seven Ontarians who are actively involved in coaching, with as many as 75 per cent volunteering their time. CAO says #ThanksCoach to them for the role they play in building safe communities and inspiring participants to reach their potential. For more information about National Coaches Week across Ontario, visit www.coachesontario.ca/events/coachesweek.

