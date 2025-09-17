Coaches Association of Ontario and Visit Mississauga Launch '#ThanksCoach VIP Box' for National Coaches Week 2025

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Sept. 17, 2025 /CNW/ - The Coaches Association of Ontario (CAO), in partnership with Visit Mississauga, is proud to introduce the #ThanksCoach VIP Box—a new initiative for National Coaches Week that celebrates the invaluable role that coaches play in building strong and connected sporting communities across Mississauga.

The limited-edition gift box, available free of charge, gives athletes, parents, and sport organizations a unique way to say #ThanksCoach. Each box is filled with items from Mississauga-based businesses, many of which are owned or operated by coaches themselves, underscoring their dual role as both community builders and local entrepreneurs. Boxes were pre-ordered and delivered as a surprise to each coach at the beginning of National Coaches Week.

Coaches are the backbone of community sport. In Ontario, one in seven people actively coach, with more than 70% serving as volunteers who dedicate an average of 350 hours annually to supporting athletes, according to the 2024 Ontario Coaching Report. In Mississauga alone, more than 68,000 coaches play a vital role in developing the city's sporting culture, from grassroots programs to marquee events such as the 2025 National Ball Hockey Championship and the JACKALOPE Action Sports Festival. With 78% of youth aged 5–19 participating in sport, coaches are instrumental in developing the next generation of athletes and community leaders.

"Partnering with the Coaches Association of Ontario on the #ThanksCoach VIP Box allows us to shine a spotlight on the unsung heroes of sport—our local coaches—while celebrating the talents and businesses of Mississauga. Coaches, much like small businesses, make up the foundation of our community, and it's important to recognize their lasting impact." said Victoria Clarke, CEO, Visit Mississauga.

However, with volunteerism on the decline across Canada since 2018, according to Statistics Canada, recognizing and celebrating the dedication of coaches has never been more important. National Coaches Week, and initiatives like the #ThanksCoach VIP Box provide a platform to highlight a coach's impact and express gratitude for their tireless efforts in shaping stronger, healthier communities.

"Without coaches, there is no sport," says Jeremy Cross, Executive Director of the Coaches Association of Ontario. "Most coaches are volunteers who pour their hearts, minds and voices into helping athletes reach their full potential in sport, and in life. It's important for parents, athletes, and sports organizations to take a moment and say #ThanksCoach. So, this Coaches Week take that time to recognize and spotlight them for the noble work they do. This can also show how rewarding being a volunteer coach can be. We applaud Visit Mississauga for celebrating the coaches in their local communities, and we are thrilled to partner with them for this exciting campaign."

"As a longtime coach, I've seen how sports can inspire confidence, teamwork, and resilience in young people. The #ThanksCoach campaign is an important reminder that the role of coaches extends far beyond the field or pool—it's about shaping future leaders and strengthening our community. It's inspiring to see Visit Mississauga celebrate the impact of coaching and the vital connections it builds for athletes and families alike across our city." Councillor Chris Fonseca, Mississauga Ward 3

National Coaches Week runs from September 15-21, 2025. For more information visit www.coachesontario.ca/events/coachesweek.

About the Coaches Association of Ontario (CAO)

The Coaches Association of Ontario is an independent, non-profit organization that supports coaches from community to high performance across all sports in Ontario. For more information, please visit www.coachesontario.ca, follow us on Facebook or Twitter.

About Visit Mississauga

Visit Mississauga is the official destination marketing organization (DMO) for the City of Mississauga. The organization is industry-led and responsible for developing a tourism strategy and leading tourism marketing and development efforts for the destination. With a mandate of implementing the City of Mississauga's Tourism Master Plan, Visit Mississauga is committed to promoting local businesses, attractions, and events within the city. Learn more at visitmississauga.ca.

