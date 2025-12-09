GreenShield's most recent Health Outcomes Report highlights how accessible, digital care enables preventative health care solutions.

TORONTO, Dec. 9, 2025 /CNW/ - GreenShield's latest Health Outcomes Report: Measuring Better Health for All shows how integrated digital care is helping Canadians address health issues early – improving outcomes, reducing costs, and easing strain on Canada's health care system.

Health Outcomes Report (CNW Group/GreenShield)

Today, nearly half of Canadians live with at least one major chronic disease such as heart disease or diabetes, yet up to 80 per cent of these conditions could be prevented through early intervention and healthy lifestyle changes. The report highlights how GreenShield+, GreenShield's integrated digital health care and insurance ecosystem, measurably reduces the risk of chronic diseases and improves outcomes by connecting Canadians with convenient coverage and proactive care before concerns escalate. In a complex system where one in five adults lacks a primary care provider and chronic diseases rates continue to rise, GreenShield offers an innovative digital care model that is enhancing access to personalized, preventative solutions that drive better long-term health.

"Proactive and preventative care isn't just good for people, it's essential for the sustainability of our health care system. For every dollar invested in preventative health support, we see an estimated $14 in savings for the system and the economy," said Joe Blomeley, Executive Vice President, Head of GreenShield Health. "Canadians increasingly expect accessible, high-quality health solutions that fit their lives, and GreenShield is committed to delivering that through our innovative, integrated care models."



Key insights:

Digital-first care reduces system strain: Over 14,000 GreenShield users completed virtual telemedicine consultations in Q3, reducing emergency and clinic visits. Appointments averaged just 18 minutes, with a 93 per cent satisfaction rate.

Proactive mental health support delivers results: Digital Cognitive Behavioural Therapy (CBT) helped 63 per cent of users reliably reduce anxiety symptoms and 44 per cent reduce depression symptoms before issues escalated.

Continuity of care drives measurable progress: GreenShield's therapist matching algorithm helped connect members with the right provider for them – 94 per cent of members stayed with their matched therapist in the first year, leading to 90 per cent satisfaction and 35 per cent greater progress in well-being compared to those who switched.

Medication adherence improves health outcomes: GreenShield delivered 9 per cent higher medication adherence rates than industry averages this quarter, including 95 per cent for asthma, 91 per cent for pain treatment, and 88 per cent for diabetes.

"Continuity of care is at the heart of driving better health outcomes. GreenShield+ brings coverage and care together in one digital ecosystem, supporting Canadians across the full continuum, from prevention, to early intervention, to chronic disease management," said Dr. Andrew Bond, Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer at GreenShield. "This comprehensive approach helps us identify needs sooner, close gaps faster, and measure impact more effectively, delivering real value for members and plan sponsors."

Coverage and care, all in one place

Canadians spend 2.5 times more time navigating health care and benefits than actually receiving care. GreenShield+ is changing that with a first-of-its-kind digital health care and insurance ecosystem that streamlines the health care journey and improves health outcomes.

With GreenShield+, users can check coverage, access care, and get reimbursed – all in one place. It's a simpler, smarter way to support better health, backed by measurable results.

To read GreenShield's full Health Outcomes Report, visit: https://grnshld.com/HO2025Dec

About GreenShield

As Canada's only national non-profit health care and insurance organization, GreenShield believes health care is a right, not a privilege. We're dedicated to improving health outcomes, driving systemic change, and building a future where every Canadian can reach their full health and well-being potential.

We are revolutionizing the health care and insurance experience by bringing coverage and care together in one place. Through our unique integrated payer-provider ("payvider") model, we offer insurance, administer benefits and pay claims as a 'payer' while offering health care services such as mental health, pharmacy, telemedicine and chronic disease management as a 'provider'.

As a non-profit social enterprise without shareholders, we reinvest our excess earnings to directly support underserved communities. Through GreenShield Cares, we've positively impacted the health and well-being of over one million Canadians since 2020.

What's driving us now is the commitment to measurably impact an additional three million Canadians by 2030 – across mental health, essential medicines, and chronic disease management – through scalable initiatives that deliver meaningful change in pursuit of our mission of Better Health for All.

GreenShield is proud to be recognized multiple times as one of Canada's Most Admired Corporate Cultures, certified annually as a leading Imagine Canada Caring Company, and honoured with repeat placement on Fortune's prestigious Change the World list – a testament to our sustained commitment to purpose-driven innovation and impact.

