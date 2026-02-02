TORONTO, Feb. 2, 2026 /CNW/ - GreenShield, Canada's only national non-profit health care and insurance organization, has received its inaugural investment‑grade credit ratings from DBRS Limited (Morningstar DBRS), marking a major milestone in the organization's evolution.

Morningstar DBRS assigned a Financial Strength Rating of "A" for GreenShield's insurance operations, Green Shield Canada Insurance (GSCI), and an Issuer Rating of BBB (high) for Green Shield Holdings Inc., both with Stable trends.

These first-ever ratings provide independent validation of GreenShield's financial strength, operating discipline, and long-term stability – reflecting the scale, maturity, and resilience the organization has achieved in a relatively short period of time.

"These inaugural ratings are another validation of the 2025 strategic plan we set in motion in 2019, and the consistently strong performance we've achieved since then" said Zahid Salman, President and CEO of GreenShield. "They reflect strong underwriting performance, disciplined capital management, and the durability of an integrated payer-provider model designed to scale with purpose. We've demonstrated that it's possible to grow rapidly, manage risk prudently, and materially expand access to health care at the same time."

Independent Validation of a Scaled, Integrated Model

Morningstar DBRS assessed GreenShield using a comprehensive enterprise-wide perspective, grounding its quantitative analysis in the financial performance of GSCI, while incorporating a qualitative assessment of the broader holdings company, inclusive of both the insurance and health care service provider businesses.

The ratings recognize GreenShield's established presence in the Canadian health insurance market, where it offers group and individual health, dental, and travel insurance solutions, alongside a growing portfolio of integrated health services. They also reflect the organization's ability to deliver consistent financial performance across economic cycles.

GreenShield's financial profile is characterized by a conservative investment strategy, with a high‑quality portfolio weighted toward fixed income, limited equity exposure, regulatory capital buffers at GSCI that significantly exceed minimum requirements, stable claims experience, and appropriate reinsurance. The organization currently carries no long‑term debt, preserving flexibility to support future strategic priorities.

A key differentiator reflected in the rating outcome is GreenShield's integrated payer‑provider model, which brings insurance together with care delivery across mental health, virtual care, pharmacy, chronic disease management, and other health services. This model strengthens risk management, diversifies earnings, and enables solutions that are informed directly by member experiences and health outcomes.

Growth and Scale with Purpose

GreenShield's financial strength has been built alongside, and reinforced by, the execution of its 2025 strategic plan. Since the launch of that strategy, GreenShield has increased revenues by 2.5x, operating margin by 8.5x and social impact investment by 7x. Today, GreenShield supports the health and well-being of more than 7.5 million Canadians and operates with a Creating Shared Value business model, where financial performance and social impact reinforce one another.

Positioned for the Next Chapter

As GreenShield embarks upon its 2030 strategic plan, the organization is building from a position of strength – financially, operationally and purpose-driven. Over this next five-year period, the organization has set a clear ambition: to positively impact the health and well‑being of an additional three million Canadians.

As a non-profit social enterprise without shareholders, GreenShield takes a long-term approach to value creation, reinvesting 15 to 20 per cent of annual pre-tax earnings into initiatives that support underserved communities, which is among the highest levels of sustained social investment in corporate Canada. Through disciplined financial management, an integrated payer-provider model, and a purpose-driven model that reinvests in the communities it serves, GreenShield continues to demonstrate that impact and performance can, and should, advance together.

About GreenShield

As Canada's only national non-profit health care and insurance organization, GreenShield believes health care is a right, not a privilege. We're dedicated to improving health outcomes, driving systemic change, and building a future where every Canadian can reach their full health and well-being potential.

We are revolutionizing the health care and insurance experience by bringing coverage and care together in one place. Through our unique integrated payer-provider ("payvider") model, we offer insurance, administer benefits and pay claims as a 'payer' while offering health care services such as mental health, pharmacy, telemedicine and chronic disease management as a 'provider'.

As a non-profit social enterprise without shareholders, we reinvest our excess earnings to directly support underserved communities. Through GreenShield Cares, we've positively impacted the health and well-being of over one million Canadians since 2020.

What's driving us now is the commitment to measurably impact an additional three million Canadians by 2030 – across mental health, essential medicines, and chronic disease management – through scalable initiatives that deliver meaningful change in pursuit of our mission of Better Health for All™.

GreenShield is proud to be recognized multiple times as one of Canada's Most Admired Corporate Cultures™, certified annually as a leading Imagine Canada Caring Company, and honoured with repeat placement on Fortune's prestigious Change the World list – a testament to our sustained commitment to purpose-driven innovation and impact.

