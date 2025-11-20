Canada's only national non-profit health care and insurance organization awarded for its best-in-class purpose-driven culture

TORONTO, Nov. 20, 2025 /CNW/ - For the seventh year in a row, GreenShield – Canada's only national non-profit health care and insurance organization – has been named one of Canada's Most Admired Corporate Cultures™ by Waterstone Human Capital.

"This recognition reflects the incredible team at GreenShield who bring our purpose to life every day," said Zahid Salman, President and CEO, GreenShield. "Their purpose, passion, and performance is all in service of our mission: Better Health for All. It drives us to innovate, grow, and create meaningful impact for Canadians, ensuring that every decision we make advances health equity and delivers lasting value."

The award celebrates Canadian organizations with best-in-class cultures that enhance performance and sustain competitive advantage. Winners are chosen annually for demonstrating performance in vision and leadership; recruitment and hiring for fit; cultural alignment and measurement; corporate social responsibility, retention; rewards and recognition; and organizational performance.

"The 2025 Canada's Most Admired award recipients exemplify how culture drives performance, especially in the face of economic uncertainty and other recruitment and retention challenges," said Marty Parker, President and CEO of Waterstone Human Capital and Chair of the Canada's Most Admired™ program. "This year's winners are leveraging culture to drive growth and success in today's highly competitive talent market through the acquisition, retention, and optimization of high-performance leaders, teams, and corporate cultures."

GreenShield was recognized in the Enterprise (large organizations) category, underscoring what sets us apart: a purpose-driven culture that fuels both business growth and social impact. Within our unique model, impact drives business growth, and vice versa. As the business grows, so does our ability to give back and scale programs that improve the health and well-being of Canadians in a sustainable way. This virtuous cycle reflects why we exist: to improve the health and well-being of Canadians through a model where impact and growth reinforce each other.

GreenShield embeds purpose at every level, from strategy and innovation to recruitment and employee experience, and holds itself accountable through measurable behaviour and performance outcomes. Earlier this year, the company achieved its overarching objective of positively impacting the health and well-being of at least one million Canadians between 2020 and 2025.

GreenShield's values aren't just outward-facing – they come to life through programs that enhance the employee experience. Comprehensive benefits, including $10,000 in annual mental health coverage per dependent, family-building support, and paid volunteer days, demonstrate a strong commitment to well-being and inclusion. Coupled with top employee engagement scores and leading diversity, equity, and inclusion practices, GreenShield's culture isn't simply admired - it's lived every day.

GreenShield's commitment to purpose-driven performance is reflected in the organization's growth. Since 2018, GreenShield has more than doubled its employee and plan participant base, more than doubled gross revenues, and increased social impact investments fivefold – all while continuing its strong momentum through a sustainable, scalable model where social impact and business growth fuel one another.

This recognition adds to a growing list of accolades celebrating GreenShield's impact. This Fall, the organization was named to Fortune's Change the World List for the second year in a row and earned three Best in Biz Awards, reinforcing its industry leadership.

About GreenShield

As Canada's only national non-profit health care and insurance organization, GreenShield believes health care is a right, not a privilege. We're dedicated to improving health outcomes, driving systemic change, and building a future where every Canadian can reach their full health and well-being potential.

We are revolutionizing the health care and insurance experience by bringing coverage and care together in one place. Through our unique integrated payer-provider ("payvider") model, we offer insurance, administer benefits and pay claims as a 'payer' while offering health care services such as mental health, pharmacy, telemedicine and chronic disease management as a 'provider'.

As a non-profit social enterprise without shareholders, we reinvest our excess earnings to directly support underserved communities. Through GreenShield Cares, we've positively impacted the health and well-being of over one million Canadians since 2020.

What's driving us now is the commitment to measurably impact an additional three million Canadians by 2030 – across mental health, essential medicines, and chronic disease management – through scalable initiatives that deliver meaningful change in pursuit of our mission of Better Health for All.

GreenShield is proud to be recognized multiple times as one of Canada's Most Admired Corporate Cultures, certified annually as a leading Imagine Canada Caring Company, and honoured with repeat placement on Fortune's prestigious Change the World list – a testament to our sustained commitment to purpose-driven innovation and impact.

