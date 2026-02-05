TORONTO, Feb. 5, 2026 /CNW/ - GreenShield, Canada's only national non-profit health care and insurance organization, announced today its acquisition of Kii Health's Canadian mental health services segment. The acquisition encompasses its Employee and Family Assistance Program (EFAP), Student Assistance Program (SAP), CBT Associates, and Therapist Assisted Internet-Delivered Cognitive Behavioural Therapy (TAiCBT) services, including the MindBeacon digital therapy platform. This strengthens GreenShield Health's mental health capabilities and expands its footprint nationwide, with notable growth, in Western Canada and Quebec, further solidifying its leadership as the fastest growing mental health service provider in Canada.

Meeting Canada's Growing Mental Health Needs

Mental health needs continue to rise--one in three Canadians would leave their job for better benefits, and two in three have faced a mental health challenge in the past year. By combining GreenShield's integrated coverage and care capabilities with Kii Health's established mental health offerings, more Canadians will gain access to integrated, high-quality mental health support--at work, school and at home.

"This acquisition marks an important step forward in GreenShield's integrated coverage and care strategy," said Zahid Salman, President and CEO of GreenShield. "It strengthens our leadership in mental health, advances innovation in care delivery, and enhances our ability to provide comprehensive, connected support to Canadians nationwide."

Strengthening Canada's Youth Mental Health

As a non-profit, GreenShield reinvests its excess earnings and redeploys its service capabilities to improve health outcomes for underserved communities, with youth mental health identified as a key priority. The addition of Kii Health's Student Assistance Program will enhance GreenShield's Youth Mental Health Ecosystem--deepening clinical expertise, expanding reach across post-secondary campuses, and enabling earlier intervention and more seamless navigation for students during a pivotal life stage.

A More Seamless Mental Health Experience Through GreenShield+

All acquired services will be integrated into GreenShield+, the organization's digital health and benefits platform. This integration will:

Streamline navigation across benefits, therapy, and support services

Create a unified, GreenShield-branded experience, and

Improve continuity of care for members and clients

"By integrating Kii Health's capabilities and practitioner network with GreenShield's payer-provider platform, we're building a stronger, more connected pathway to care and meaningful health outcomes." added Joe Blomeley, Executive Vice President, Head of GreenShield Health. "I'm proud of what our team has built and excited to see that work continue and grow within GreenShield," said Karen Adams, CEO, Kii Health. "Having our EFAP and TAiCBT services join GreenShield ensures our clients, practitioners, and partners are supported by a fast-growing, innovative organization committed to expanding access and improving outcomes."

Advancing GreenShield's Mission

This acquisition represents another decisive step in advancing GreenShield's mission of Better Health for All. By expanding access, strengthening mental health capabilities, and deepening supports for both employees and students, GreenShield continues to accelerate its impact--delivering more connected, equitable mental health care to Canadians nationwide.

About GreenShield

As Canada's only national non-profit health care and insurance organization, GreenShield believes health care is a right, not a privilege. We're dedicated to improving health outcomes, driving systemic change, and building a future where every Canadian can reach their full health and well-being potential. We are revolutionizing the health care and insurance experience by bringing coverage and care together in one place. Through our unique integrated payer-provider ("payvider") model, we offer insurance, administer benefits and pay claims as a 'payer' while offering health care services such as mental health, pharmacy, telemedicine and chronic disease management as a 'provider'.

As a non-profit social enterprise without shareholders, we reinvest our excess earnings to directly support underserved communities. Through GreenShield Cares, we positively impacted the health and well-being of over one million Canadians between 2020 and 2025.

What's driving us now is the commitment to measurably impact an additional three million Canadians by 2030 – across mental health, essential medicines, and chronic disease management – through scalable initiatives that deliver meaningful change in pursuit of our mission of Better Health for All. GreenShield is proud to be recognized multiple times as one of Canada's Most Admired Corporate Cultures, certified annually as a leading Imagine Canada Caring Company, and honoured with repeat placement on Fortune's prestigious Change the World list – a testament to our sustained commitment to purpose-driven innovation and impact.

