TELUS Health's 2026 Pharmacy Trends Report reveals persistent barriers to pharmacy innovation and pathways forward as the industry accelerates digital transformation

TORONTO, April 14, 2026 /CNW/ - TELUS Health today launched its 2026 Pharmacy Trends Report, revealing how AI, digital integration and direct-to-consumer (DTC) models are reshaping the pharmacy industry and accelerating the need for modernization across the sector. The report highlights five key trends for 2026: AI, automation, digital integration, DTC drug availability and the evolution of pharmacy care. Together, these trends are transforming pharmacy operations through increased automation, expanded digital care delivery and improved data interoperability.

"With approximately six million people in Canada lacking access to primary care, pharmacies are increasingly becoming a first line of support," said Ratcho Batchvarov, Vice-President, Provider Solutions, TELUS Health. "Pharmacists are taking on greater responsibility for treating minor ailments, chronic disease support and patient counselling, so we must focus on adopting systems that support this care and pace of change. The next phase of pharmacy modernization will depend on reliable technology and workflows that reduce friction, improve coordination and give pharmacists more time to focus on patient care."

The report revealed that 47 per cent of pharmacists cite AI integration as the most significant driver of change, yet adoption remains low with only three per cent of pharmacists currently using AI tools most of the time. This highlights a critical gap between awareness and implementation. But despite barriers to adoption such as unreliable outputs (62 per cent) and system integration challenges (45 per cent), pharmacists are interested in AI tools that would help with administrative burden, increasing efficiencies, and time savings in their day-to-day work such as: workflow automation in dispensing (72 per cent), drug interaction screening (72 per cent), billing and adjudication optimization (70 per cent).

Notable findings from the 2026 report include:

The arrival of generic GLP-1s will accelerate digital pharmacy transformation: Generic metabolic therapies such as GLP-1s are set to accelerate the shift toward specialized, personalized, digitally enabled care. Traditional pharmacies are facing rising competition from manufacturers and digital platforms building direct-to-consumer channels, driving the need to modernize the pharmacy practice.

Generic metabolic therapies such as GLP-1s are set to accelerate the shift toward specialized, personalized, digitally enabled care. Traditional pharmacies are facing rising competition from manufacturers and digital platforms building direct-to-consumer channels, driving the need to modernize the pharmacy practice. Central fill is becoming core infrastructure: Twenty-two per cent of pharmacists identify central fill as a high-impact trend over the next two years. Among those using it, benefits include reduced dispensing time (64 per cent), higher volume capacity (58 per cent), and more time for counselling and clinical services (58 per cent).

Twenty-two per cent of pharmacists identify central fill as a high-impact trend over the next two years. Among those using it, benefits include reduced dispensing time (64 per cent), higher volume capacity (58 per cent), and more time for counselling and clinical services (58 per cent). Interoperability and digital care remain major opportunities: Thirty-nine per cent of pharmacists say they never use business intelligence tools, while only five per cent use them daily, highlighting a gap between available data and actionable insight. Meanwhile, 27 per cent identify e-prescribing as a key trend, and nearly one in four are watching virtual and telepharmacy services as digital care models continue to evolve.

Thirty-nine per cent of pharmacists say they never use business intelligence tools, while only five per cent use them daily, highlighting a gap between available data and actionable insight. Meanwhile, 27 per cent identify e-prescribing as a key trend, and nearly one in four are watching virtual and telepharmacy services as digital care models continue to evolve. Purpose-built technology is essential to pharmacy operations: Pharmacy and business/administrative-specific AI tools report 55-75 per cent effectiveness versus 38 per cent for generic AI tools, highlighting the need for pharmacy-specific solutions in AI innovation.

"Technology and new drug availability is accelerating new models of pharmacy care. The administration of generic metabolic therapies requires individualized support, from virtual support and compounding services to more personalized, digitally enabled services," added Batchvarov. "That raises the bar for the entire sector and reinforces why connected data, smarter workflows and more efficient operations matter so much."

Based on a survey of more than 150 retail pharmacists across Canada, the report also highlights how central fill, interoperability and digital care models are increasingly interconnected. Over the next five years, pharmacists expect central fill models integrated with automation and AI to drive greater efficiency and speed (70 per cent) and enable a stronger focus on clinical services (61 per cent).

Findings from the report will help inform discussions at the upcoming TELUS Health Annual Conference, where healthcare stakeholders will explore connected care, pharmacy and drug innovation trends, centralized fulfillment, interoperability, digital care models and AI-enabled workflows transforming pharmacy's role in Canada's evolving healthcare system.

About TELUS Health

TELUS Health empowers people to live healthier lives and helps organizations create more productive, wellbeing-focused workplaces through global leadership in healthcare technology. Operating in more than 200 countries and territories, we support more than 161 million people at every point of their physical, mental, and financial wellbeing journey.

Our integrated approach connects the entire healthcare ecosystem: comprehensive workforce wellbeing programs, compassionate and personalized preventive care, and the technology infrastructure that healthcare practitioners and payors rely on daily. This creates seamless care pathways delivering regionalized and gender-responsive support, where and when people need it most.

Through our data-driven insights and proprietary research we are reshaping healthcare with earlier intervention and culturally-attuned approaches so individuals and organizations can thrive. Follow us as we advance our mission to become the world's most trusted wellbeing company: telushealth.com

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Kaya Arai

TELUS Health

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SOURCE TELUS Health