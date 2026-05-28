Darren Entwistle named 2026 inductee into the BC Innovators Hall of Fame

This recognition honours Darren's transformative leadership and TELUS' $70 billion investment in British Columbia since 2000, advancing broadband connectivity, digital innovation and economic growth across the province

VANCOUVER, BC, May 28, 2026 /CNW/ - TELUS announces that President and CEO Darren Entwistle has been named a 2026 inductee into the BC Innovators Hall of Fame, an honour recognizing visionary leaders whose contributions have helped shape and strengthen British Columbia's innovation and technology ecosystem. The recognition celebrates Darren's transformative leadership and longstanding commitment to innovation, connectivity and economic growth in British Columbia and across Canada.

"British Columbia has played a pivotal role in TELUS' journey over the past 26 years as we evolved from a regional telecommunications company into a world-leading technology innovator with global reach," said Darren Entwistle, President and CEO of TELUS. "I am deeply honoured to receive this recognition from BC Tech, which is a reflection of the extraordinary passion, ingenuity and purpose-driven culture of our team members, whose commitment to innovation continues to create meaningful economic and social outcomes for Canadians. Since 2000, TELUS has invested $294 billion across Canada, including $70 billion in British Columbia alone, to build world-leading broadband networks, advance preventative healthcare and precision agriculture innovation, bolster Canada's digital economy and support communities in-need with TELUS' caring culture. Importantly, we are continuing to invest boldly in British Columbia's future through transformative initiatives in responsible AI capabilities, environmental sustainability, affordable housing and digital inclusivity. Moreover, through the investments of TELUS Ventures, we have built a $1 billion portfolio of entrepreneurial tech companies that are driving innovative change in health, agriculture, telecoms and cyber security. Together, we are helping British Columbia advance to the forefront of global innovation and competitiveness while creating a friendlier future for generations to come."

Over the past 26 years and under Darren's leadership, TELUS has transformed from a regional telecommunications provider into a world-leading technology company with global operations spanning digital connectivity, healthcare, agriculture, customer experience, security and artificial intelligence capabilities. Throughout this transformation, TELUS has maintained a deep commitment to British Columbia through significant commercial and social investments, and the company recently announced plans to invest $15 billion in the province through 2030 to enhance connectivity, support Canadian AI leadership and drive economic growth.

Key milestones realized in British Columbia under Darren's leadership include:

Established by BC Tech in 2023, the BC Innovators Hall of Fame celebrates leaders whose vision, leadership and innovation have made a lasting impact on British Columbia's economy and technology sector. Inductees are recognized for advancing innovation, fostering economic growth and helping position B.C. as a globally competitive innovation hub.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains statements about future events and plans that are forward-looking, including statements relating to the amount of TELUS' planned investments and the specific projects and investments we are pursuing now through 2030. These forward-looking statements are made based on a number of assumptions, including assumptions about future economic conditions and courses of action. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on them as there is significant risk that actual results may vary materially from these forward-looking statements, including as a result of risks relating to regulatory decisions and developments, the competitive environment in which we operate, and our operating and financial results.

The forward-looking statements in this news release are subject to the cautionary note and based on the assumptions, qualifications and risks described in detail in TELUS' 2025 annual Management's discussion and analysis (MD&A) and first quarter 2026 MD&A, which are incorporated by reference herein, and in other TELUS public disclosure documents and filings with securities commissions in Canada (on SEDAR+ at sedarplus.ca) and in the United States (on EDGAR at sec.gov). Forward-looking statements describe TELUS' expectations and are based on our assumptions as at the date of this press release and are subject to change. These statements are made pursuant to the "safe harbour" provisions of applicable securities laws in Canada and the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Except as required by law, TELUS disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements.

About TELUS

TELUS (TSX: T) (NYSE: TU) is a world-leading communications technology company operating in more than 45 countries and generating over $20 billion in annual revenue with more than 21 million customer connections through our advanced suite of broadband services for consumers, businesses and the public sector. We are committed to leveraging our technology to enable remarkable human outcomes. TELUS is passionate about putting our customers and communities first, leading the way globally in client service excellence and social capitalism. TELUS Health is enhancing approximately 170 million lives across 200 countries and territories through innovative preventive medicine and well-being technologies. TELUS Agriculture & Consumer Goods utilizes digital technologies and data insights to optimize the connection between producers and consumers. TELUS Digital specializes in digital customer experiences and future-focused digital transformations that deliver value for their global clients. Guided by our enduring 'give where we live' philosophy, TELUS continues to invest in initiatives that support education, health and community well-being. In 2023, we launched the TELUS Student Bursary, which strives to ensure that every young person in Canada who wants a postsecondary education has the opportunity to pursue one. To date, the program has distributed over $6 million in bursaries to 2,000 students and counting. Since 2000, TELUS, our team members and retirees have contributed $1.85 billion in cash, in-kind contributions, time and programs, including 2.5 million days of service--earning TELUS the distinction of the world's most giving company.

For more information, visit telus.com or follow @Darren_Entwistle on Instagram.

For more information, please contact:

Jacinthe Beaulieu

TELUS Media Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE TELUS Communications Inc.