MESSINES, QC, May 23, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, Sophie Chatel, Member of Parliament for Pontiac on behalf of the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, announced that the Government of Canada is contributing just over $411,000 for the repairs to Place St-Raphaël. This investment is being made through the National Housing Co-Investment Fund (NHCF), an important pillar of the Government of Canada's National Housing Strategy.

Located at 115 rue Principale, Place St-Raphael is an 8-unit building owned and operated by the Communauté Autochtone de Maniwaki and provides housing options for off-reserve Indigenous peoples. The contribution made by the Government of Canada will help the Communauté Autochtone de Maniwaki replace doors and windows, roofing, plumbing, utilities, among others.

Repairs to St-Raphael began December 2022 and are expected to be completed by June 2023.

"Everyone deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. Thanks to the National Housing Co-investment Fund, off-reserve Indigenous peoples in Messines will have access to improved housing options. Through the National Housing Strategy, the Government of Canada is working with Indigenous partners to ensure that Indigenous communities have access to housing that meets their needs. This is just one of the many ways our investments in housing across the country continue to ensure that no one is left behind." – The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion

"Investing in affordable housing is not simply about putting money into concrete. It's about investing in the well-being of the people of our communities. It's also about allowing even more people, like off-reserve Indigenous peoples, to have adequate housing options. Your government continues to deliver for all Quebecers through investments that will make a real difference in their daily lives." – Sophie Chatel, Member of Parliament for Pontiac

"A big thank you to CMHC from our off-reserve Indigenous clients who will benefit from the privilege of renovating their much-needed Messines homes." – Serge Paul, Chief

Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS) is a 10-year, $82 -plus billion plan that will give more Canadians a place to call home.

All NHS investments delivered by the federal, provincial, and territorial governments will respect the key principles of NHS that support partnerships, people, and communities.

The National Housing Co-investment Fund (NHCF) program is delivered by CMHC under the NHS.

With a budget of $13.2 billion , the NHCF gives priority to projects that help those in greatest need, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people with disabilities, those dealing with mental health and addiction issues, veterans, and young adults.

in funding, on a cash basis, under the National Housing Co-Investment Fund, so that all remaining funds from this program will be spent by 2025-26, accelerating the creation of up to 4,300 new units and the repair of up to 17,800 units for Canadians who need them most. Through the NHCF, the Government of Canada will work with partners to build up to 60,000 new affordable homes and repair up to 240,000 existing affordable and community homes.

About Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

As Canada's authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that by 2030, everyone in Canada has a home that they can afford and that meets their needs. For more information, follow us on Twitter , Instagram , YouTube , LinkedIn and Facebook .

