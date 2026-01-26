WHITE ROCK, BC, Jan. 26, 2026 /CNW/ - Two communities will strengthen rural transit services in British Columbia after an investment of $894,196 from the federal government.

The Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District will use this funding to install new bus stops and shelters to support their public transit service, which connects Ucluelet, Tofino, and several First Nation communities on the west coast of Vancouver Island.

Additionally in the Semiahmoo First Nation, funding will go towards purchasing a new mini-bus to provide transit services to essential services and cultural activities for community members.

Projects like these are vital to providing residents in rural communities with the ability and independence to connect to their day-to-day activities and important local services.

Quotes

"Stronger transit options give rural residents more reliable access to essential services. We're proud to invest in projects across British Columbia that deliver more accessible transportation for communities."

The Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada

"Everyone knows the West Coast for its beauty and great surfing, but it's also known for its wild, windy winters. Although it was a big step forward when bus service came to the Region, the need for bus shelters remained. We are thankful to the Government of Canada for funding that will allow people waiting for the bus an escape from the weather, making it more comfortable to use transit in any weather."

Daniel Sailland, CAO for the Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District

"Semiahmoo is thrilled for the opportunity this new mini-bus will bring to our community. It will enable our people to get to and from important appointments and engage in a broad range of social events and activities enriching the quality of everyday life."

Chief Harley Chappell, Semiahmoo First Nation

Quick Facts

Through the Rural Transit Solutions Fund (RTSF): The federal government is contributing $762,000 towards the Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District project, while the local government is investing $235,500. The Semiahmoo First Nation is receiving $132,196 from Government of Canada for their project, and the recipient is contributing $141,998.

The RTSF supports a range of public transit models including fixed-route transit, flex-route transit, demand-response transit, community shuttles and Mobility-as-a-Service. In addition to supporting rolling stocks, the RTSF fund fixed infrastructure that improve access to public transit.

A minimum of 10% of RTSF's funding is allocated to projects that benefit Indigenous populations and communities.

The RTSF complements Canada's strengthened climate plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. Through the plan the federal government has committed to providing federal funding for public transit in support of making clean and affordable transportation available in every community.

One in five Canadians live in rural communities. Rural communities in Canada account for nearly 30% of the nation's gross domestic product.

