WATERLOO, ON, Sept. 26, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, the Ontario Heritage Trust, in partnership with the Mennonite Historical Society of Ontario, unveiled a provincial plaque commemorating the young men who served at the Montreal River Alternative Service Work Camp. The camp is historically significant as the model for what would become a national system of alternative service during the wartime years. It was brought into being by the peaceful resistance of faith communities, who helped to shape public policy about conscientious objection during the Second World War.

When the Government of Canada introduced conscription through the National Resources Mobilization Act in 1940, many young men sought alternatives to military service based on their religious conviction and conscience. Among these were the 570 young men who served at Montreal River between 1941-1943. Primarily of Mennonite and Amish faith, they also represented many different faith groups, such as Pentecostal, Jehovah's Witness, Seventh-day Adventist, Christadelphian, the Society of Friends (Quakers), Salvation Army, the United Church of Canada and others. Even though they had many diverse backgrounds, they were united by their shared values as well as their sense of purpose, and they formed deep and meaningful bonds with each other.

"Former conscientious objectors and their descendants have long made Montreal River a destination and a place to share their stories" said Laureen Harder-Gissing of the Mennonite Historical Society of Ontario. "This plaque honours both the service of the young men as well as the dedicated work of religious leaders and government officials who created a program that assisted the country in a time of great need and allowed citizens to be true to their long-standing convictions to shed no blood. The men at Montreal River were profoundly shaped by their experiences; after the Second World War ended, many dedicated their lives to supporting the next generations in their quest for a more peaceful world."

"Thanks to the Ontario Heritage Trust and the Mennonite Historical Society of Ontario, present and future generations of Ontarians will have the opportunity to learn more about the Mennonite community's contributions to the province," said Michael Ford, Minister of Citizenship and Multiculturalism. "Today, we look back on their service with gratitude as we strive to build a stronger and more vibrant Ontario, where everyone can practice their faith and express their culture and beliefs freely."

"The Ontario Heritage Trust is proud to acknowledge with a provincial plaque the young men of pacifist conviction who served their nation at the Montreal River Alternative Service Work Camp," said John Ecker, Chair of the Board of Directors of the Ontario Heritage Trust. "Though little physical remains of the camp today, this new provincial plaque on its former site will be a permanent marker of their experiences. It will be read by travelers for generations to come, along the highway that these young men once helped to build."

The plaque text reads as follows:

Montreal River Alternative Service Work Camp

When Canada introduced wartime conscription in 1940, many young men — largely of Mennonite and other historic peace churches — sought alternatives to military service based on religious conviction and conscience. In response, the Canadian government set up the non-military, alternative service work camps for conscientious objectors. On July 16, 1941, the first group of men, most from Southern Ontario, arrived at Ontario's first camp, the Montreal River Alternative Service Work Camp to serve four-month terms. Their work focused on extending the Trans-Canada Highway northwards. Remote camp life was unchartered territory for these men and a profound dislocation from their lives. In March 1942, the Canadian government issued an order-in-council requiring conscientious objectors to serve for the duration of the war instead. The men found this change deeply disappointing yet continued to serve as required. In spring 1942, many of the present occupants were transferred to British Columbia camps for general labour and forest protection. The Montreal River camp closed in May 1943, having served as a model for over 50 camps across Canada. For many, these work camps became symbols of resistance to war and a belief in pacifism. The work of these conscientious objectors greatly contributed to Canada's essential services during the war years.

The plaque will be permanently installed in Montreal River Harbour, north of Sault Ste. Marie, at the site of the former camp and by members of the Mennonite Historical Society of Ontario on September 28.

