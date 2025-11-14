RIVER CANARD, ON, Nov. 14, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the Ontario Heritage Trust, in partnership with the County of Essex, the Town of Amherstburg and the Town of LaSalle, unveiled a new provincial plaque commemorating the River Canard Bridge. This bridge exemplifies rapid change and growth in Depression-era Ontario, when infrastructure design balanced beauty with innovative engineering.

The Trust's provincial plaques mark milestones in the story of Ontario. They tell stories of how people, communities and events shaped this province, and of the significant places where the story happened. Ontario's heritage roads, bridges and historical crossings, like the River Canard Bridge, are landmarks in their communities. They connect people and places and have facilitated trade and cultural exchange in Ontario.

The hamlet of River Canard is one of the oldest Francophone settlements in Ontario. The first bridge crossing was built here in 1793, only two years after Upper Canada was founded. The current bridge is from 1937, and its bowstring design represents a style once seen across the province. These were built to accommodate increasing auto traffic through the early 20th century, though many were replaced as traffic needs continued to expand. Today, few remain.

The River Canard Bridge has stood the test of time. It is both an intact example of a largely lost style and a significant cultural landmark. Today it is a widely beloved meeting and gathering place as well as a photogenic vista, framing a picturesque view of the St. Joseph Church.

The plaque text reads as follows:

THE RIVER CANARD BRIDGE

Built in 1937 as part of the Ontario government's Depression-era public works program, the construction of this bridge was funded jointly by the Province and Essex County and provided essential unemployment relief. A significant crossing point on the River Canard since the 18th century, the bridge links the Amherstburg and LaSalle communities. The increase of motorized vehicle traffic necessitated stronger transportation infrastructure and this reinforced concrete bowstring or tied-arch bridge replaced previous wood truss and steel bridges that came before it. The bridge is an example of early 20th-century concrete engineering in Ontario. The design combined structural efficiency and aesthetic appeal, and it quickly became the pride of the community. Measuring 36.3 metres long (119 feet) and 7.32 metres wide (24 feet), its defining features include a single-spanned parabolic arch with 11 vertical concrete hangers per side, concrete balustrade railings and a cantilever sidewalk. This bridge and the neighbouring St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church are connected landmarks of the historical hamlet of River Canard, in one of the earliest French-Canadian settlements in Ontario. Framing the church, this bridge symbolizes innovation in civil engineering and celebrates local heritage and investment in community.

The plaque is now installed and available for public viewing, with one on each side of the bridge that straddles the Town of Amherstburg and the Town of LaSalle.

Quotes

"The River Canard Bridge is an enduring provincial landmark and engineering feat that deserves to be celebrated. As Ontario helped Essex County fund its construction in 1937, I'm pleased to see that 88 years later we get the chance to celebrate its significant cultural and functional importance along with Ontario Heritage Trust." -- Graham McGregor, Minister of Citizenship and Multiculturalism

"The bow bridge over River Canard is one of the most recognizable landmarks in Essex County. You can see the bridge featured in hundreds, if not thousands, of paintings hung in homes all across Essex County. I am happy to see that the Ontario Heritage Trust is officially recognizing this bridge as an important part of our heritage." -- Anthony Leardi, MPP for the riding of Essex

"The River Canard Bridge is more than a vital piece of infrastructure--it's a living testament to our region's engineering heritage and cultural history. As the last remaining bowstring bridge in the county road network, it stands as a rare and elegant example of early 20th-century design. Its presence makes it a landmark that connects our communities and generations. Recognizing this bridge through the Ontario Heritage Trust honours its architectural significance and our communities." - Allan Botham, Director, Infrastructure and Planning Services, County of Essex

"This new provincial plaque commemorates the history of those who built Ontario. This bridge represents a moment in time when Ontario was rapidly becoming modern, requiring innovative engineering and design solutions to meet the challenges of the day. It is a remnant of a bygone era and is cherished by its community." -- John Ecker, Chair, Ontario Heritage Trust

This plaque joins five other provincial plaques that commemorate the important roles that historical bridges have performed in shaping Ontario's communities.

