TORONTO, Oct. 23, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the Ontario Heritage Trust -- in partnership with the Consulate General of Hungary, the Hungarian Canadian Cultural Centre and the Hungarian Research Institute of Canada -- unveiled a new provincial plaque celebrating the Hungarian '56ers. October is Hungarian Heritage Month, and the 23rd is the National Day commemorating the Revolution and Freedom Fight of 1956. There is no more fitting time to unveil this new provincial plaque, which tells the story of the 19,541 Hungarian refugees who settled in Ontario between 1956-61, among 37,565 who came to Canada. Their arrival was a milestone event toward a more welcoming and diverse Ontario and an emerging multicultural society.

The Ontario Heritage Trust's Provincial Plaque Program marks milestones in the story of Ontario. It commemorates the remarkable people, communities, and events that shaped this province. It is vibrant and evolving, like the historical subjects that plaques recognize. From entrepreneurs to artists, the Hungarian '56ers who chose to make Ontario their new home were a dynamic group of people: young, bold and creative individuals who enriched historical Hungarian communities that predated their arrival and made their mark broadly across Ontarian society. This plaque joins almost 1,300 others around the province and is the first of four new stories being commemorated with new plaques this fall.

"I am thrilled and honoured that the wonderful achievements and contributions of the historic Hungarian community of Ontario are now being recognized not only through the celebrations of Hungarian Heritage Month across October, but also through the commemorative plaque dedicated to the Hungarian '56ers in Toronto. This plaque will stand as a lasting tribute, preserving the legacy, culture and enduring spirit of the Hungarian community and setting an example for generations to come." -- Dr. János Jákó, Consul General of Hungary

"We are proud to recognize the many Hungarians who made Ontario their home over the past century and whose hard work and determination helped build the strong province we know today," said Graham McGregor, Minister of Citizenship and Multiculturalism. "We honour the Hungarian community, including the courageous '56ers, for their enduring contributions to Ontario's cultural and economic prosperity."

"The arrival of the Hungarian '56ers reshaped Canadian immigration policy. Their knowledge and talent left a profound mark on the province. The Ontario Heritage Trust is proud to honour this remarkable group of people who, while fleeing persecution, chose to make Ontario their home, contributing significantly to the province's vibrancy and cultural diversity." -- John Ecker, Chair, Ontario Heritage Trust

The plaque text reads as follows:

THE HUNGARIAN ' 56ers

Hungarians came to Ontario in significant numbers during three distinct waves: the first between 1920-30, the next after the Second World War and the third following the 1956 Hungarian Revolution. Hungarian immigrants established communities in Toronto, Hamilton and throughout the Southwestern Ontario tobacco belt. The community grew significantly after the Hungarian Revolution, in which more than 200,000 Hungarians were forced to flee Soviet forces in their homeland, creating a refugee crisis and evoking international public sympathy. In a historic approach, the Canadian government responded by dramatically curtailing normal procedure, by not only cutting red tape but also by covering transportation costs. From 1956-57, Canada welcomed 37,565 Hungarians; more than half, 19,541, settled in Ontario. They were mainly young, from urban areas, and most had technical or university education. The newcomers established businesses and a wide variety of distinctive institutions, adding the best of their experience and traditions, and contributing to all areas of society. Their arrival marked a milestone event as Canada's immigration policy became more welcoming to immigrants and refugees, contributing to an era when Ontario became more diverse in the postwar period.

The plaque will be permanently installed at a later date.

