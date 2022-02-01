PROLINE delivers the exciting and new experience of

TORONTO, Feb. 1, 2022 /CNW/ - Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) is now offering sports bettors a complete gaming experience with new and exciting sports betting products at retailers under the popular PROLINE brand.

Players can now place single event wagers on a variety of sports at approximately 10,000 retailers across Ontario. Through the new PROLINE at retail outlets and OLG's online PROLINE+ platform, OLG is the sole provider of legal in-store and online sports betting in the province.

Along with single event wagering, the new PROLINE at retail locations gives sports bettors:

New sports, events, and markets to place bets on

Dynamic, competitive odds

System bets that remove the "all-or-nothing" approach of traditional parlay bets

Novelty betting like awards shows

Same-day payouts at retail locations for wins of less than $1000

( at the retailer's availability)

( As always, no sign-up or account is required to play in-store

Players can build their bets using the new PROLINE Bet Builder App and complete the transaction by presenting the App-generated barcode to the retailer. Players can also place their bets using selection slips found at the retailer as before.

"It is a big day for sports bettors in Ontario," says OLG President and CEO Duncan Hannay. "OLG is giving our customers a new and exciting sports gaming experience. For the first time, legal single event wagering will be available to sports bettors in Ontario who want to bet on the Super Bowl LVI and many other events. Bets can be made in a safe and secure betting environment in locations hosted by our valued lottery retail partners."

OLG is the only safe, regulated, and legal option with 100 percent of OLG proceeds reinvested in Ontario. OLG offers a range of entertainment choices at local casinos, online with various gaming and lottery products, and at retail with lottery products, including the new PROLINE sports betting products.

OLG has offered parlay sports betting products at retail locations for almost 30 years, beginning with the existing legacy PRO•LINE product launched in 1992 followed by POINT SPREAD in 1996 and PROPS and POOLS in 2004.

"We are especially proud and excited to be bringing the new PROLINE to Ontarians through our almost 10,000 retail partners at convenience stores, gas, grocery and drugstores across the province," adds Kerstin Lack, Chief Lottery and Customer Officer at OLG. "This will bring an exciting new offering to customers and support our front-line partners, who have been so instrumental in supporting their communities throughout the pandemic."

"The launch of the new PROLINE is exciting news for our retailers selling lottery products," says Dave Bryans, CEO of the Ontario Convenience Stores Association (OCSA). "New products are always welcomed from OLG, especially the new PROLINE, which will attract more customers wanting to join in on the new popularity of sports betting to our retailers. More importantly, I believe it provides the small businesses I represent with a stimulus that will help contribute to economic recovery in communities province wide."

The new PROLINE products are expected to generate more player interaction at retail locations, contributing to retailer commissions and economic recovery in Ontario. Stay tuned for details about future launches such as proposition betting at retail outlets.

The new PROLINE and PROLINE+ offer the only retail and online sports betting products that give back to Ontario with 100 percent of OLG proceeds reinvested into provincial priorities to improve the quality of life for all Ontarians. When you play on either platform, you play for Ontario.

OLG promotes responsible gambling across all its gaming products. We feature online player tools and educational materials from OLG's globally recognized PlaySmart program, which received the highest level of certification from the World Lottery Association.

You must be 18 years of age or older to play the new PROLINE at retail locations and 19 years of age or older to register and play PROLINE+ on OLG.ca.

OLG is the trusted source for world-class gaming entertainment for Ontarians.

OLG is a crown agency that develops world-class gaming entertainment for the Province of Ontario. Acting in a socially responsible way, OLG conducts and manages land-based gaming facilities; the sale of province-wide lottery games; Internet gaming; and the delivery of bingo and other electronic gaming products at Charitable Gaming Centres. OLG is also helping build a more sustainable horse racing industry in Ontario. Since 1975, OLG has provided approximately $55 billion to the people and Province of Ontario to support key government priorities like health care; the treatment and prevention of problem gambling; and support for amateur athletes. Each year proceeds from OLG's operations also support host communities, Ontario First Nations, lottery retailers and local charities across the province.

All for Here - 100 per cent of OLG's proceeds are invested in Ontario

