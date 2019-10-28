New product allocation urgently needed at Ford Oakville Assembly plant

OAKVILLE, ON, Oct. 28, 2019 /CNW/ - Unifor is renewing its call for new product allocation at the Oakville Assembly Plant following today's restructuring announcement by Ford Motor Company.

"New or expanded vehicle allocation is urgently needed to prevent permanent job loss at the Ford Oakville plant," said Unifor National President Jerry Dias.

Ford has advised the union that restructuring at Oakville Assembly will result in the loss of 450 jobs in February 2020, following the elimination of approximately 200 jobs in September 2019.

"For months Unifor has been urging Ford to come up with a plan to avoid this scenario," said Dave Thomas, President of Unifor Local 707. "Ford was aware the Ford Flex and Lincoln MKT were coming to the end of their production life-cycle."

In 2013, the federal and provincial governments made an investment of approximately $140 million in the Oakville plant and Unifor negotiated a further $100 million in upgrades in 2016.

Negotiations between Unifor and Ford for a new collective agreement are scheduled to take place in 2020.

"Overall Ford remains an incredibly strong brand in Canada with consumer support and a loyal workforce who stand ready to build a new product," Dias said.

