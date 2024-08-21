New Park Dedicated to Strathcona County Resident Opening this Weekend in Mattamy's Hearthstone Community

Helen Lavender, born on September 12, 1934, and passed away on August 2, 2015, was a dedicated and beloved figure in Strathcona County. As a mother of five and a committed community member, Helen's contributions have left a lasting impact on the area. She served as a Councillor for the municipality for four years and held numerous volunteer roles throughout her life. One of her notable contributions was being the first driver of Strathcona County's Library Bookmobile, a service that remains in use today.

In addition to her public service, Helen Lavender was a passionate storyteller. She started up the Strathcona Chapter of Storytelling Alberta, which collected and preserved the local history of Sherwood Park through a series of concerts. One notable story, "The Ditch of Dreams," highlights the courage and hard work of the community. Helen also self-published two volumes of her farm adventures, titled "A Gift of Trouble." Her efforts earned her a Storytelling Alberta Lifetime Membership in June 2014, a testament to her tireless advocacy and volunteer work, including the founding of the Strathcona Chapter.

In collaboration with Helen's family and local creative talents, Mattamy Homes has commissioned a children's book celebrating Helen's life. This locally written (Mandy Eve-Barnett), illustrated (Amanda O'Driscoll) and printed (Dream Write Publishing) story will be gifted to attendees at the park grand opening, offering a heartfelt tribute to Helen's legacy, love for storytelling and an engaging way to educate younger generations about her contributions.

Grand Opening Event:

Date: Sunday, August 25, 2024

Time: 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Location: Helen Lavender Park, Highway 21 &, Highway Ave, Strathcona County, AB

The grand opening event will be a celebration of the new park, children's book and Helen's contributions to Strathcona County. Families, community members, media and government representatives are invited to join the free festivities.

The event will include:

A ribbon-cutting ceremony at 11:00 a.m.

Purple Perogy food truck and White Rabbit Ice Cream truck

Basketball and activities

Two readings to take place during the event, to be read by two of Helen's children, Sheila and Ken Lavender at 11:10 a.m. and 12:00 p.m.

All attendees will also receive a free copy of the children's book titled "A Park Named Helen Lavender" (one book per household).

About Helen Lavender Park:

Helen Lavender Park, located at the east end of Crestview Terrace, the main entry into Mattamy's Hearthstone community, is designed to be a vibrant and inclusive space for all seasons.

The park features:

A playground

Summer basketball courts and winter skating rink

Shade structure and pavilion

Edible fruit orchard

Open green space

"We are honoured to dedicate this park to Helen Lavender, whose legacy of service and storytelling has enriched our community," said Collin Campbell, President of Mattamy's Alberta Division. "We hope this park will serve as a lasting tribute to her contributions and a gathering place for future generations to enjoy."

About Mattamy Homes:

Mattamy Homes is the largest privately owned homebuilder in North America, with 45 years of history across Canada and the United States. Every year, Mattamy helps more than 8,000 families realize their dream of homeownership. In Canada, its communities stretch across the Greater Toronto Area, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton. In the United States, the company is represented in 11 markets — Dallas, Charlotte, Raleigh, Phoenix, Tucson, Jacksonville, Orlando (where its US head office is located), Tampa, Sarasota, Naples and Southeast Florida. Visit www.mattamyhomes.com for more information.

