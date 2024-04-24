New Packer Eliminates Plastic Rings on Cans produced at Turning Point Brewery

DELTA, BC, April 24, 2024 /CNW/ - Labatt Breweries of Canada is investing $9 million into its Turning Point Brewery, in British Columbia to fund the addition of new machinery to eliminate plastic rings and enable new formats for packaging cans.

"This investment in our facility in Delta, British Columbia is part of Labatt's on-going capital spending to enhance our Canadian facilities and processes," said Jeff Ryan, VP Legal & Corporate Affairs, Labatt Breweries of Canada. "By investing in new machinery to eliminate plastic rings when packing cans, we are taking another step forward towards a more sustainable future."

In 2023, Labatt invested $32.6 million to eliminate single-use plastics from three additional breweries in Canada, improving their environmental performance. With this latest investment, Turning Point joins St. John's, Newfoundland and London, Ontario, which each saw investments of $10.5 million and $13.1 million respectively in 2023 to eliminate single-use plastics in packaging. The new packing machinery was installed in December 2023, with testing and production ramp-up beginning earlier this year.

"This investment into Delta, BC is a testament to Labatt's commitment to a more sustainable future, the facility and our community," said Jill McKnight, Executive Director, Delta Chamber of Commerce. "We recognize the importance of protecting and conserving Delta's natural assets, and it is always wonderful to see our members taking actions and making commitments through investments."

One of the first brands to leverage the new packaging system is Cutwater, which recently began production at Turning Point in November 2023, currently the only international production of the ready-to-drink canned cocktails from the San Diego, California-based brand.

"Expanding the capabilities of the Turning Point Brewery is an important aspect of our ability to meet consumer demand for premium ready-to-drink products," said Ryan. Cutwater is the newest edition to the ready-to-drink portfolio produced at the Turning Point facility, which also includes Mike's, NÜTRL, Palm Bay and Tempo Gin.

About Labatt Breweries

Labatt Breweries of Canada is one of Canada's founding businesses and its leading beverage company, with over 3,600 employees; an unmatched portfolio of more than 60 quality beer, ready-to-drink and non-alcoholic products; six key breweries; and four craft breweries from coast-to-coast. Labatt has been producing ready-to-drink products in Delta, BC since 2015 when it purchased the Turning Point Brewery. The local facility produces many of Labatt's ready-to-drink products, including favourites such as NUTRL and Mike's Hard, and is the producer of tequila and rum-based Cutwater products for Canada. Our employees are the driving force behind our business – brewing the world's most loved beverages, building iconic brands, and creating meaningful experiences for Canadians. Through 176 years of brewing excellence, we are always looking to serve up new ways to meet life's moments, dream big to move our industry forward and make a meaningful impact in our communities through a collective purpose of creating A Future with More Cheers.

