New Orleans and São Paulo Starting out of YUL this Winter

MONTRÉAL, Nov. 4, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - New direct flights now confirmed for the winter season will soon be offered out of YUL Montréal–Trudeau International Airport, as the city continues to attract travellers from all over the world. Such a wide variety of available destinations continues to establish YUL as an important international hub.

Highlights for the winter:

Two new destinations will be added to YUL's offering: New Orleans, Louisiana , reachable year-round via Air Transat ( November 3 ), and São Paulo, Brazil , operated by Air Canada during the winter season as of December 11 .

, reachable year-round via Air Transat ( ), and São Paulo, , operated by Air Canada during the winter season as of . Accessible for the first time out of YUL by direct flight, São Paulo will offer business travellers an opportunity to easily reach one of the most important economic and industrial centres.

The winter season will also see an increase in the number of seats offered to several destinations, including 6% more to sun destinations and 12% more to Europe , the Middle East and Asia . Additionally, the international sector will experience 11% growth this winter.

, the and . Additionally, the international sector will experience 11% growth this winter. Air Canada will add four weekly flights to its Montréal–Tokyo route, and will increase seating by 50%.

will add four weekly flights to its Montréal–Tokyo route, and will increase seating by 50%. Air Transat will now operate its flight to Madrid year-round, while Austrian Airlines, a new carrier that just joined the YUL family on April 29 , will offer its Montréal–Vienna service during the winter season.

year-round, while Austrian Airlines, a new carrier that just joined the YUL family on , will offer its Montréal–Vienna service during the winter season. Corsair will fly to Paris year-round, while Air Canada will increase service on its Montréal- Lyon route to four flights weekly.

