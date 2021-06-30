New online survey conducted on behalf of 407 ETR finds 66% of Ontarians considering a road trip this summer

"Whether you're headed to the cottage, camping or are passing through the GTA to your final destination, we're proud to be the route of choice to spend less time in traffic and more time making memories on your summer vacation," said Javier Tamargo, President and CEO, 407 ETR.

More than half of 407 ETR drivers report time savings between 20 to 60 minutes per trip and with Highway 407 ETR's exceptional safety record and free roadside assistance if you run into trouble on the road, it's the ideal route for road trippers.

According to the survey, almost 4-in-5 Ontarians have enjoyed road tripping at some point in their lives and 64% of respondents said that family road trips were part of their childhood. Not surprisingly, 81% of survey respondents planning a road trip said they would like to take a road trip with their family this summer.

If you're planning a road trip, in addition to packing a vehicle safety kit, 407 ETR is encouraging drivers to download 407 ETR's mobile app which allows users to conveniently calculate tolls and set routes to receive notifications about traffic conditions impacting their drive. Learn more at 407etr.com/app.

Key Findings of the Online Survey:

Taking a road trip is a fundamental part of the Ontario experience

experience Prior to COVID-19, taking a road trip was the single most common annual travel experience for Ontarians

This year, 2-in-3 (66%) say they are considering a road trip this summer compared to 49% in an average year

Listening to music is a key part of the road trip experience, especially for people who have been road tripping all their lives

Road trips are a particularly popular option for drivers who have not taken a vacation in the past 6 months or who are generally less likely to take winter vacations

Millennials (43%) are most likely to be lifelong roadtrippers while only 1-in-4 (27%) baby boomers say the same

Younger generations are also embracing "the road trip." Generation Z has been less likely than Millennials or Generation X to take a road trip in the past but the survey revealed they are mostly likely to do so this summer.

About the Online Survey

The online survey was conducted by Innovative Research on behalf of 407 ETR between June 15 and June 21, 2021. The full survey will be released in late July, 2021.

Sample Size: n=1,647 Ontario general population, 18 years or older with a current driver's license. The province-wide results are weighted to n=600 based on Census data from Statistics Canada. The remaining 847 interviews were used as oversample to allow for more confidence in the findings for the regions and cities of the GTA.

Weighting: Results for Canada are weighted by age, gender, and region to ensure that the overall sample's composition reflects that of the actual population according to Census data; in order to provide results that are intended to approximate a probability sample. Weighted and unweighted frequencies are reported in the table.

Margin of Error: This is a representative sample. However, since the online survey was not a random probability based sample, a margin of error cannot be calculated. Statements about margins of sampling error or population estimates do not apply to most online panels.

SOURCE 407 ETR Concession Company Limited

For further information: Kevin Sack, Vice President, Communications and Government Relations, Phone: 416-455-5262, email: [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.407etr.com

