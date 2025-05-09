407 ETR recognized for excellence: new awards for communications and customer service

In 2023, 407 ETR embarked on a three-year, $500,000 sponsorship with CWF to support their Rights-of-Way as Habitat Program. The Company is funding the restoration of over 12 hectares of pollinator habitat — an area equal to 22 football fields — along the highway corridor.

Adding to its accolades, earlier this month, 407 ETR's Customer Service and Business Support teams were awarded the World Class Customer Experience certification from Service Quality Measurement (SQM) Group for the eleventh and eighth year, respectively. To earn this achievement, teams resolved 80 per cent or more of customer contacts on the first interaction.

Since introducing live chat in 2020, 407 ETR has expanded its digital service offerings, including menu-based self-serve options and extended support hours, making it easier for customers to get the help they need, when they need it.

"These awards reinforce what drives us every day, delivering an exceptional experience for our customers and making a lasting difference in the communities we serve," says Javier Tamargo, President & CEO, 407 ETR. "We're incredibly proud to receive these awards, and congratulations to the teams for their hard work and dedication to serving our customers and communities."

Fast facts

407 ETR's IT security team was named one of the Top 100 Information Security Teams of 2024 by OnCon Icon Awards.

Earlier this year, 407 ETR was recognized by United Way Greater Toronto as a Local Leader for the sixth consecutive year, for its commitment to giving back and building a brighter GTA.

407 ETR was also recognized with the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion award from the International Bridge, Tunnel and Turnpike Association for diversity and inclusivity on and off the road.

About 407 ETR

Highway 407 ETR is an all-electronic open-access toll highway located in the Greater Toronto Area in Ontario, Canada. The highway spans 108 kilometres from Burlington in the west to Pickering in the east.

407 International Inc. is the sole shareholder of 407 ETR and is owned by:

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments) through indirectly-owned subsidiaries (50.01%);

Cintra Global S.E. which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Ferrovial S.A. (43.23%); and

AtkinsRéalis Canada Inc. (6.76%)

