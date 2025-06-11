Hundreds of 407 ETR employees unite to support 25 organizations and non-profits across the GTA

Employees supported 25 organizations and non-profits across the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) both on-site at 407 ETR's Woodbridge-based head office and in the communities it serves. Activities ranged from assembling care kits, furniture and bicycles to landscaping, supporting food banks and shelter operations, litter and green space clean ups and more.

"This day is about more than volunteering — it's about building stronger connections with the people and places that make the GTA home," says Javier Tamargo, President & CEO, 407 ETR. "I'm proud of Team 407 ETR for their collective efforts in supporting and uplifting the vibrant communities surrounding Highway 407 ETR, which is a core part of our culture."

Among the organizations included in this year's One Big Day is Friends of Ruby, which supports 2SLGBQTIA+ youth (aged 16-29) by providing mental health services, social services, and offers Canada's first custom-built transitional housing facility for 2SLGBQTIA+ youth. 407 ETR employees assembled care kits for youth in Friends of Ruby care.

"Friends of Ruby has benefited from a multi-year collaboration with 407 ETR, combining generous financial contributions with meaningful employee volunteerism," says Kelly McAllister, Senior Manager, Fund Development, Friends of Ruby. "Their continued commitment has helped us expand drop-in supports, strengthen our mental health services and create safer, affirming spaces where 2SLGBTQIA+ youth feel seen, heard and supported."

407 ETR also remains committed to protecting biodiversity and green spaces in Ontario through its key environmental partners, including A Greener Future. A Greener Future has been a part of One Big Day since 2019, and employees have collected litter as part of the organization's Love Your Lakes program.

"Having 407 ETR participate in a litter cleanup with us as part of One Big Day has been a highlight for us annually at A Greener Future," says Rochelle Byrne, Executive Director, A Greener Future. "Throughout this collaboration over 34,000 pieces of litter have been removed by 407 ETR employees. We're so grateful for all the helping hands that have assisted in making our green spaces cleaner and healthier for wildlife and people."

One Big Day is just one part of 407 ETR's long-standing commitment to giving back to the communities it serves. In 2024, the Company contributed $1.7M in sponsorships, donations, environmental investment and free travel.

Learn more about 407 ETR's other community initiatives at 407etr.com/community and our commitment to environmental, social and governance at 407etr.com/esgreporting.

Fast Facts

In 2024, almost 60 per cent of 407 ETR employees volunteered over 800 hours and supported over 20 organizations through One Big Day . Outside of One Big Day , employees spent another 100 hours volunteering in the community in 2024.

The Company Invested approximately $1.7 million in GTA communities through sponsorships, donations and free travel in 2024. Donated $50,000 to support local Indigenous organizations. Invested $135,000 through Keep Moving™ by 407 ETR, helping over 3,500 GTA youth access team sports programs. Donated over $600,000 to support biodiversity initiatives. On track to complete our $1.8 million investment in environmental initiatives over three years (2023-2025).

in GTA communities through sponsorships, donations and free travel in 2024. Recognized as a Local Leader by United Way Greater Toronto for seven consecutive years and donated over $4.7 million to United Way Greater Toronto since 2006.

to United Way Greater Toronto since 2006. Since 2023, 30,000 native trees have been planted along Highway 407 ETR, enhancing biodiversity and fostering a healthier, more sustainable landscape.

About 407 ETR

Highway 407 ETR is an all-electronic open-access toll highway located in the Greater Toronto Area in Ontario, Canada. The highway spans 108 kilometres from Burlington in the west to Pickering in the east.

407 International Inc. is the sole shareholder of 407 ETR and is owned by:

Cintra Global S.E. which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Ferrovial S.A. (48.29%);

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments) and other institutional investors (44.20%); and

Public Sector Pension Investment Board (PSP Investments) (7.51%)

SOURCE 407 ETR Concession Company Limited

For further information: 407 ETR Media Contact: [email protected], 416-706-1861, 407etr.com/newsroom