OTTAWA, ON, April 7, 2026 /CNW/ - The Impact Assessment Agency of Canada (IAAC) and the Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission (CNSC) are conducting an integrated assessment for the proposed New Nuclear at Wesleyville Project, a new nuclear power plant in the Municipality of Port Hope, Ontario.

As part of the planning phase in the integrated assessment process, IAAC and the CNSC invite First Nations and other Indigenous communities and the public to review and provide feedback on the:

Draft Integrated Tailored Impact Statement Guidelines, that outlines the specific factors to be considered in the assessment of the project and provide direction to the proponent, Ontario Power Generation Inc., on the studies and information required in its Impact Statement, as well its licence to prepare site application; and,

Draft Public Participation Plan, that explains how the public will be engaged throughout the review process, including how and when public participation opportunities will take place for each phase of the integrated assessment.

The project is subject to an integrated impact assessment since it must meet the requirements of both the Impact Assessment Act and the Nuclear Safety and Control Act. IAAC and the CNSC are working together on the project's review to achieve the goal of "one project, one review."

How can I participate?

Comments should be submitted online by visiting the project home page on the Canadian Impact Assessment Registry (reference number 89802). The draft integrated guidelines and plan are also available on the registry. Printed copies of the draft documents are also available for viewing at the following locations:

Port Hope Town Hall, 56 Queen Street, Port Hope, Ontario

Port Hope Library – Mary J. Benson Branch, 31 Queen Street, Port Hope, Ontario

Ontario Power Generation's Nuclear Discovery Centre, 10 Toronto Street, Port Hope, Ontario

Northumberland County Headquarters, 555 Courthouse Road, Cobourg, Ontario

Cobourg Town Hall, 55 King Street West, Cobourg, Ontario

Cobourg Public Library, 200 Ontario Street, Cobourg, Ontario

Cobourg Public Library, Bewdley (Alice D. Behan) Branch, 7060 Lake Street, Bewdley, Ontario

Township of Hamilton – Township Office, 8285 Majestic Hills Drive, Cobourg, Ontario

Bowmanville Library, 163 Church Street, Bowmanville, Ontario

Newcastle Library, 150 King Avenue East, Newcastle, Ontario

Oshawa Public Libraries – Delpark Homes Centre Branch, 1661 Harmony Road N., Oshawa, Ontario

Oshawa Public Libraries – McLaughlin Branch, 65 Debwewin Miikan, Oshawa, Ontario

Submit your comments online by 11:59 p.m. on May 7, 2026. All comments received will be published online as part of the project file. Participants who wish to provide their input in a different format can contact IAAC by writing to [email protected].

Information Sessions

IAAC and the CNSC invite anyone who is interested to attend an information session to learn more about the project, the integrated assessment process, and how to submit comments on the draft documents.

In-person information sessions:

April 9, 2026, from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. | Courtice Library

2950 Courtice Road, Courtice, Ontario L1E 2R6

2950 Courtice Road, Courtice, Ontario L1E 2R6 April 10, 2026, from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. | Jack Burger Sports Complex

60 Highland Drive, Port Hope, Ontario L1A 3Z7

60 Highland Drive, Port Hope, Ontario L1A 3Z7 April 11, 2026, from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. | Booth at Float Your Fanny Down the Ganny event

46 Cavan Street, Port Hope, Ontario L1A 3B6

Virtual information sessions (via Zoom):

April 14, 2026, from 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm ET (English)

April 16, 2026, from 7:00 pm to 8:00 pm ET (English)

For information on how to attend a session, please visit the project homepage and click on "Information Sessions". An additional virtual session in French is available upon request. If you have any questions, please contact IAAC using the project email above.

Sign-up for project notifications on the Canadian Impact Assessment Registry.

For more information on IAAC and the Impact Assessment Act, visit canada.ca/iaac. For more information on the CNSC and the Nuclear Safety and Control Act, visit www.cnsc-ccsn.gc.ca.

SOURCE Impact Assessment Agency of Canada

For media inquiries with IAAC, contact [email protected]. For media inquiries with the CNSC, contact [email protected].