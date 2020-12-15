New NCM-CAJ membership amplifies multicultural voices in Canadian media

TORONTO, Dec. 15, 2020 /CNW/ - New Canadian Media (NCM), the premier non-profit news portal that showcases journalism from a distinctly immigrant perspective, has partnered with the Canadian Association of Journalists (CAJ) to offer a joint membership program to help amplify multicultural voices in Canadian journalism.

NCM invites journalists currently working with multicultural media outlets to join the NCM-CAJ Collective. As part of this joint membership program, members of the NCM-CAJ Collective will enjoy exclusive perks and privileges; including best-in-class professional development, mentorship, and other supports necessary to help each journalist reach their fullest potential.

NCM's inclusive journalism provides fresh insights and original, ethically-sourced news to enhance understanding of Canada's rich cultural mosaic. The NCM Collective is currently comprised of over 200 high-caliber journalists. This joint membership drive ensures that journalists from multicultural backgrounds are recognized for their contributions to the Canadian journalism ecosystem.

To sign up to become a member of the NCM-CAJ Collective, please visit: https://newcanadianmedia.ca/ncm-caj-campaign/

The Canadian Association of Journalists is a professional organization with more than 700 members across Canada. The CAJ's primary roles are public-interest advocacy work and professional development for its members.

For further information: please contact: George Abraham, Publisher, New Canadian Media, [email protected]; Brent Jolly, CAJ President, 289-387-3179

