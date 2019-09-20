New #MyWineLife Pop Up Offers More Reasons to Smile at This Year's Niagara Grape and Wine Festival

A Day In The Vineyard offers guests a picture-perfect perch on a vineyard tractor. A set of virtual reality glasses allows guests to submerge themselves even deeper in the scenery with footage captured at local vineyards.

In addition to the #MyWineLife installations, a new Wine Garden Lounge set amidst the gorgeous blooms of Montebello Park's 100-year old rose garden will create opportunities for even more social media snaps at this year's Niagara Grape and Wine Festival. By buying an all-access Lounge Pass guests can enjoy exclusive access to the Wine Garden Lounge as well as the Harvest Lounge and the Sommelier Lounge, which offer premium bars featuring VQA wines, comfortable lounge seating with incredible stage views and private washrooms.

"#MyWineLife is a really fun way for Niagara Grape and Wine Festival guests to experience the sights, smells and sounds of Niagara Wine Country as they sip their wine right here in Montebello Park. By following #MyWineLife hashtag, fans of the Festival will also be able to stay on top of the excitement at all times," said Dorian Anderson, Executive Director of Niagara Wine Festival.

The #MyWineLife Pop Up and the rest of the Grape and Wine Festival's Montebello Park experience, which includes dozens of wineries, food trucks and culinary partners, over 100 VQA wines, 50 hours of live music, wine seminars, family-friendly activities and more, welcomes guests on September 20, 21, 22, 27, 28, 29. Admission is free.

The 2019 Niagara Grape and Wine Festival, Canada's oldest and largest wine festival, offers events and programming across Niagara throughout the month of September, culminating with the Montebello Park Wine & Food Experience September 20-22 and September 27-29. For complete details and to purchase passes for the Discovery Pass Program and Montebello Park Wine Lounges visit www.niagarawinefestival.com.

