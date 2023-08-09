MONTRÉAL, Aug. 9, 2023 /CNW/ - New works of art are now transforming the Palace Alley and those leading to Chomedey and Sainte-Catherine streets into convivial public spaces. After Peel and Stanley streets last year, Tourisme Montréal, Montréal centre-ville and the organization MU, with the support of the City of Montréal, are continuing their project aimed at improving the cleanliness of these spaces, make them more attractive and embellish the heart of the city.

Chomedey Alley

Inaugurated today, on this International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples, the NEHIROWISIW – EQUILIBRE mural was designed by artists Meky Ottawa and Manon Bédard. This large-scale mural on the Chez Doris women's shelter building was created by Kaia'tanoron Dumoulin-Bush and Meky Ottawa, mentored by MU muralists Melissa Del Pinto and Diane Roe. Produced with the collaboration of the shelter and the Éco-Quartier Peter McGill, it pays tribute to the grandiose nature of our territories, its abundant fresh water and the fragility of our resources. NEHIROWISIW – BALANCE is also an allegory illustrating the fragile balance that one can feel in a situation of vulnerability.

"We are thrilled to present this remarkable piece of Indigenous art at Chez Doris. Not only does the mural add to the aesthetics of our daytime shelter, but it is also a meaningful symbol of unity and appreciation for Indigenous culture and heritage. It is important to note that a quarter of our clientele at Chez Doris is made up of Aboriginal women. This work of art beautifully reflects our commitment to welcoming and supporting Indigenous communities," says Marina Boulos-Winton, Executive Director, Chez Doris.

"For MU, professionalizing female artists has always been part of our mission. By showcasing and mentoring young artists as part of this project, MU continues its commitment to increase the representation of Indigenous women artists and offer greater visibility to Indigenous art in the public space. We are grateful to our partner Tourisme Montréal, which values innovative cultural initiatives," says Elizabeth-Ann Doyle, General and Artistic Director of MU.

Palace Alley (1260 Robert-Bourassa Blvd)

Palace Alley opens onto the mural by artist Lucas Saenger, alias LSNR, whose graphic and abstract shapes recall a cabin, between heaven and earth. The different boxes break down the landscape into several points of view. The idea of this mural is to open a window on vast views, in an urban environment that limits the field of vision. The artwork is complemented by elements of greening, helping to create a cool environment. The space being limited, the structure indicating the name of the alley is amplified with an inviting 3D effect.

Ste-Cath Alley (488 Sainte-Catherine Street West )

Only steps away from the McGill metro, a fresco celebrating unconditional love created by muralist Peru Dyer colours the alley. The vibrant work calls for compassion, empathy, and solidarity for all people. Intriguing wooden structures behind which plants will grow recall the style of the artist and enhance the beauty of the space.

"We are fortunate to be able to count on partners such as Tourisme Montréal and MU, the community sector and quality artists to produce significant creations downtown. Art makes it possible to give added value to the places that make up our city, to appropriate them and to generate attractiveness. This is a sector that will particularly benefit from these artworks, and I would like to congratulate the inclusion of Indigenous art and green spaces in these projects," said Valérie Plante, Mayor of Montréal and the Borough of Ville-Marie.

"Art brings new light to forgotten alleyways. This embellishment project improves the feeling of safety and the cleanliness index of the destination. These creations are concrete examples of our desire to enhance the city in a sustainable way," said Yves Lalumière, President and CEO of Tourisme Montréal.

"According to a recent survey, Montrealers and visitors describe downtown Montréal as beautiful, green and clean, hence the relevance of continuing our joint efforts to beautify and clean up the neighbourhood in order to offer the best possible experience for our visitors and residents," said Glenn Castanheira, General Manager of Montréal centre-ville.

Photos of the creation of the mural can be found here (credit: Olivier Bousquet) : https://photos.app.goo.gl/wbc58hW5KZruW3gJA

