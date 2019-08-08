New multi-purpose facility in Ajax will benefit families and children with special needs in the Durham Region

OSHAWA, ON, Aug. 8, 2019 /CNW/ - Investing in social infrastructure where children and their families can access the programs and services that they need helps to build dynamic and inclusive communities where every Canadian has the opportunity to succeed.

Today, the Honourable Mark Holland, Member of Parliament for Ajax, on behalf of the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; Jennifer O'Connell, Member of Parliament for Pickering–Uxbridge; the Honourable Rod Phillips, Ontario Minister of Finance; John Henry, Chair of the Region of Durham; and Shaun Collier, Mayor of Ajax, announced funding for the construction of the new Grandview Children's Centre in Ajax.

This project will involve the construction of a publicly accessible, multi-purpose facility in Ajax that responds to a growing demand for therapy and support for children with special needs and their families in the Durham Region. Once complete, this 130,000 square foot facility will provide services to more than 10,000 children and their families. It will generate over 80,000 visits per year, helping to reduce the waitlist of more than 3,900 children.

The Government of Canada is investing up to $17.5 million in this project through the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan. The Government of Ontario is contributing $31 million and the Grandview Children's Centre Foundation's Believe Campaign, which includes contributions from the Region of Durham and the Town of Ajax, is contributing $13.5 million to the project costs.

"Ensuring that communities across Canada have modern social infrastructure is essential to building a healthy, sustainable future. The new Grandview Children's Centre will enable more children and their families in the Region of Durham to have access to the services and supports that they need for years to come."

The Honourable Mark Holland, Member of Parliament for Ajax, on behalf of the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"The new Grandview Children's Centre in Ajax responds to a growing demand for programs and services for children with special needs and their families in Durham Region. Once complete, the new facility will strengthen our communities by providing the children and their families the support that they need to have every opportunity to succeed."

Jennifer O'Connell, Member of Parliament for Pickering–Uxbridge

"Today's announcement starts a new and exciting chapter for Grandview — one that we are tremendously honoured to be a part of. As a result of the generosity of many partners and supporters, Ajax will soon be home to a new state-of-the-art treatment centre. Through their leading programs and services, this facility will improve the lives of many children and their families in Durham Region. Welcome to Ajax, Grandview."

Mayor Shaun Collier, Town of Ajax

"Grandview's inspirational story began with some determined Oshawa parents in 1953. Since then, Grandview has continuously evolved to serve more families and children living with physical and developmental challenges. The range of services has constantly expanded to meet the special needs of more children, truly making a difference in their lives. This is a good news story about 1,000s of Grandview Kids and their families who will benefit from quality treatment and therapies delivered here. Durham Region welcomes this investment in our children."

John Henry, Durham Regional Chair

Through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

infrastructure plan, the Government of is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. $25.3 billion of this funding is supporting social infrastructure in Canadian communities.

of this funding is supporting social infrastructure in Canadian communities. Federal funding for this project under the Community, Culture and Recreation stream of the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan is being provided under exceptional circumstances.

infrastructure plan is being provided under exceptional circumstances. More than $10.1 billion of this funding is supporting trade and transportation projects, including $5 billion available for investment through the Canada Infrastructure Bank.

